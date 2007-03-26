When Managed Travel Isn’t

Many companies think they’re managing their travel “spend” very well, but really aren’t. The reality for many is that “managed travel” often isn’t because it is managed so lightly as to be nearly invisible (and certainly ineffectual).

But actual managed travel actually creates a better buying experience for road warriors by reducing wasted time, slashing stress, and cutting company costs.

If there is little complexity to your travel bookings — if you’re just flying simple round trips — there may not be much need for a closely managed travel policy.

Still, smaller companies can benefit from a managed travel program, particularly those companies whose road warriors frequent a particular airline, hotel, or city, Especially attractive to small companies are the preferred deals, enhanced reporting, and greater access to supplier content (e.g., airlines, hotels, and car rental companies) that comes with a managed program.

Managed travel programs can be divided, roughly speaking, into those that are either lightly managed or those that are heavily managed; here’s the difference:

Lightly managed keeps things simple. Where heavily managed would apply different sets of rules to different divisions (factoring in variables like travel history and geography), lightly managed applies the same rules to all of your colleagues. That translates to a limited ability for a company to govern what’s allowed and what’s not. But freedom is a double-edged sword: keeping it simple short-term may preclude opportunities to save money in the long haul.

Heavily managed is dominated by what I’d term a “hierarchical” bookings management policy. This hierarchy applies a specific set of rules to specific groups of travelers to achieve the twin goals of (1) saving on travel costs and (2) improving ROI. Such programs also make specific suppliers more prominent than others — and even eliminate some from your menu of choices. The overarching reason is to maximize your company’s purchasing power, i.e., the more your employees use a preferred provider, the lower your rates.

A well-managed program gives options to occasionally go outside that policy.

At least theoretically.