Oddpodz on the Launch Pad

If you just joined in, Oddpodz is a new online community for creatives. Founder and branding expert Karen Post, who writes a regular column for fastcompany.com, brings you the play by play of a start-up brand. For past articles go to Marketing Columns .

It’s amazing how time flies when you are building a brand. It starts as a dream, moves to a cocktail napkin, ends up in a business plan, and before you know it, you are on the public launch pad.

Will you soar to great heights, break new barriers, or crash and burn?

For Oddpodz, it’s been 12 months since conception, 143 business development presentations later, 4 employees that didn’t cut it, 17 vendor disappointments, 205,000 words of written content, 13 investor deposits, 23 important contracts to review, and one giant goal-to make it big, be a brand that makes history, beyond MySpace and even YouTube. It’s America. Anything is possible.

In my last article I talked about how we defined the essence of our brand (purpose, points of difference, personality, and promise) and the importance of that exercise as a key driver in most business planning. Now we’ve got to execute and build an experience that the market associates with those attitudes.

In Oddpodz’s case, we are building an online destination, a nation for creatives. We had a grand vision, a virtual space called The Muzeum. Rooms filled with creative expression, stages with performing artists, and chat lounges where friends could talk all night. Our challenge is to build an exciting environment that fits on a computer screen while igniting emotions that make visitors want to invest time, spend money, and, most of all, endorse us to their friends.

During the next six months our team of three worked 80-hour weeks, collaborated with our technology folks, and designed a very intriguing social and e-commerce network. Launching on a shoestring budget, we also were introduced to several important facts of life and brand-building: