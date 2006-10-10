When asked about the meaning and impact of the French Revolution, Chairman Mao is reputed to have said, “it’s too early to tell.” He might have been right but, in 1989, no one wanted to wait. Like all big anniversaries, the bicentenary generated a lot of television programs and it seemed like I was in charge of most of them.

I was a producer at the BBC, had made history films for years, and was a self-confessed French Revolution buff. No assignment could have pleased me better. A documentary series shot on location, a drama series featuring Alan Rickman and Simon Callow, a conversation with Simon Schama, even a comedy. And that was just the recorded shows. There was also to be hours of live TV covering fantastic celebrations across France. Jean-Paul Goude, Grace Jones’s collaborator, was in charge of the parade. He’d never done anything like this before. French TV was in charge of the live broadcast; they’d never done anything like it before. And, as if that weren’t risk enough, I’d never done live television before.

After a few trips and meetings I went to my boss and begged for mercy. I had ten programs to complete before Bastille Day. That was fine. But I couldn’t possibly oversee the live coverage as well. Even if I had the stamina, I definitely lacked the expertise. “I can’t do this,” I said. “You need to find someone else.”

At which point, he put his arm on my shoulder, looked me in the eye and said, “Oh Margaret, you just lack confidence. I know you can do this.” And, like a ninny, I demurred.

The live coverage was a disaster. Everyone’s ignorance was on display — for hours, and hours, and hours. At times, there was nothing to see on the screen but black screens accompanied by a near-incomprehensible commentary describing scenes of unimaginable (and, at home, invisible) splendor. It was poor radio and terrible television for two solid, commercial-free hours. When I flew home, my boyfriend met me and his first words were “what a stinker.”

He was right. The whole thing had been a ghastly mistake, of a kind that a more experienced producer of live programs would have avoided or at least averted. I had goofed, big time, on network television in front of millions of people.

The first thing I did was admit failure. My mistake hadn’t been hours of awful TV; my mistake had been in letting myself get talked into producing something for which I had no experience. No one had let that happen but me. I’d been weak and I said so.