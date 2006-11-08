In the 2004 Executive Development Associates, Inc. survey of trends in executive/leadership development conducted with 100 chief learning officers, and heads of executive and leadership development departments, we learned that the top three learning methods they would use the most over the next few years (other than traditional academic faculty), would be 1) their own executives, 2) Action Learning, and 3) executive coaches. Late last year we checked again to see how things had changed and this is what they told us:

Leader-Led (using our own executives to teach)

43% – Increased in importance

52% – Stayed the same

Action Learning

41% – Increased in importance

55% – Stayed the same

Executive Coaching

51% – Increased in importance

38% – Stayed the same

My last column launched a trilogy to dig into these in more depth. We began with Coaching and now we’ll cover “Action Learning.” First, a definition: Action learning is a process for working on important business problems or opportunities, in diverse teams, to both develop the participants and improve the business.

Line executives, human resource executives, and participants were disenchanted by passive learning methods, usually based in classrooms, which too often had little clear connection to the pressing business issues facing them and their organization. By contrast, action learning seemed to close the gap between theory and practice. More specifically, action learning can provide participants the opportunity to immediately apply what they are learning to relevant business problems or opportunities rather than academic cases.

For most line executives the idea of having a group of their brightest people work on a real business issue that they really want addressed, and to do so in a way that provides a great development experience for the participants, well, that just makes sense.