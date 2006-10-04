Viral Innovation

Recently I spoke with Chet, a senior executive who operates a restaurant chain. Under Chet’s leadership, the company made great strides over the last two years, and profitability spiked. But finding further improvements won’t be as easy. The low hanging fruit has been picked.

So this year, Chet’s launching a campaign to spur innovation. I had the opportunity to help Chet prepare for a senior leadership team meeting meant to launch a new innovation offensive. Like most of the executives I work with, Chet was primarily focused on finding ways to generate powerful new ideas. Indeed, some creative brainstorming became part of the plan. But the real leverage in Chet’s organization was not in creating new ideas. It was in maximizing old ones.

Chet described how in seemingly every restaurant visit, he was finding something new and unusual, some innovative practice that could be utilized elsewhere.

There are tens of thousands of people in Chet’s company. Chet could not visit every restaurant, and could not possibly be personally aware of every innovation that had taken root across his vast chain. In truth, an organization doesn’t have to be nearly so large before it becomes impossible for the leadership team to be aware of every unique insight that has improved performance somewhere. Innovation is probably right under your nose, if you take the time to look.

But Chet doesn’t have time to look everywhere. If he is the only transmission mechanism to spread great ideas, they won’t spread far. Thus, Chet’s innovation challenge is not to plant one thousand seeds and hope for a few blooms. His challenge is to make the reproduction of seeds that have already bloomed automatic.

But how?

Look first to incentives. In Chet’s company, restaurant mangers are driven primarily by incentives that are based on measures of performance of their individual restaurants. That is, restaurant managers get bigger bonuses when their restaurants look better than the rest. There is even a formal, much sought after annual award for managing the most outstanding restaurant.