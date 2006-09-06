Rethinking Career Options

But here’s a twist to consider: What if there were more right places? Would there not be more right times for all those right people? What if your employees began to think about other ways of moving? What if each move challenged and rewarded them? What if they could move forward instead of up? If employees see that you can support several viable alternatives within the organization, they see a future for themselves within the realities of that organization.

We believe that there are five possible options in addition to moving up. We also believe that the more specifically you can outline those moves, the less your talented employees will see green grass in other organizations. Consider talking with your employees about moves in several (or all) of the following directions:

Moving across or horizontally

Moving back or down to open new opportunities or reduce stress

Exploratory (Temporary) moves intended for researching other options

Growing in place

Moving to another organization

Four of these options raise the possibility of your talented people moving away from you. If this makes you nervous, you’re in the majority. You’ve spent time and resources building a strong, functioning team, and you don’t want to lose them to other managers and other parts of the organization. What’s in it for you?

There may not be anything in it for you, except that the talent you have developed may just stay with your enterprise…if not with you. Your best people will leave if they feel that you are hoarding their talent, and not exposing them to other managers and other departments within the organization who could use their skill set.

The choice may be yours. The good news is that your reputation as a manager who cares about development may draw other talented people who want to work on your team. Here are some choices to pose to your talented employees when they come to you to have that conversation.

Moving Across

Until recently, lateral moves meant that your career might be headed for a dead end. Not today. Lateral moves offer much-needed breadth of experience. Taking a lateral move should mean applying current experience in a new job at the same level, but with different duties or challenges. Help employees see that lateral moves can improve skills or help them shift from a slow-growing function to an expanding part of the organization. You can ask:

Which of your skills can be applied beyond your present job and present department?

If you take a lateral move into a new area, what long-term career opportunities does it provide?

Growing in Place

This might be the easiest option to discuss — but it’s also one of the most ignored. Most folks seem to think they need to move out of their current position to develop. Not true. Most of your employees’ work is changing constantly. Enrichment means that employees expand the job, refine their expertise, or find depth in areas they really enjoy. You can help.