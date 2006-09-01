Take the Hit: The Breakfast of Champions and Great Leaders

Stress is good for you. When you’re under it, you’re still able to hold onto your goals and drive toward them.It strengthens you, helps you focus, tests your mettle, and shows the world and more importantly you what you’re made of.

If stress increases to the point of overwhelming you and overloading your ability to cope effectively, it crosses over into distress. At that point, you let go of your goals and instead focus on finding relief. If you don’t find that relief, you run the risk of stress inducing disappointment, which spirals into devastation and frustration. Then you’re left with retaliatory anger, and/or fear that will turn into panic.

This is when you will engage in self-defeating and often compulsive — as opposed to thoughtful and disciplined — behavior to avert sliding into feeling badly, or even awful. Compulsive behaviors — such as excessive eating, drinking, spending, or gambling — all have the ability to deflect you from distress. But they cost you, derailing you from your goals, and offering your competition the opportunity to pass you by.

Everybody has a threshold where stress crosses over into distress. The higher that threshold, the greater amount of pressure you can handle effectively and the better a leader you will be.

There is a term for this capacity. It is one of the clumsiest, but most descriptive terms in psychology. It is called “object constancy.” It is the ability to maintain an internal emotional and outward real connection — in relationships (with your co-workers, friends, or loved ones), to goals (your commitment to them), and to hope (your ability to look forward to the future) — after you have been frustrated, disappointed or frightened. It is the ability to keep disappointment at disappointment without it turning into discouragement, frustration at frustration without it becoming anger, and fear at fear without it escalating to panic.

Learning to feel and stay connected under stress is a matter of maturity and an ability that fewer people seem to achieve. The more mature you are, the greater your object constancy and ability to remain centered and steadfast through tumult and turmoil; the more immature you are, the lesser your object constancy. In neuroanatomical terms it is the ability to stay in your pre-frontal (human) cortex (check out this wonderful article, “The Neuroscience of Leadership,” for a feast on this topic) without sliding into your animal brain and acting by reflex.

This is why children will say, “I hate you,” to a friend or parent after they have been disappointed or sometimes merely told, “No.” It is also why immature wives and husbands will immediately go to, “Let’s get a divorce” or girlfriends and boyfriends will say, “Let’s just break up,” when many of them are disappointed or told, “No.” It is why ineffective leaders jump too quickly from one initiative to another or alternatively stay too long when they should cut their losses.