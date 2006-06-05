Use IT to Get a Better Look at Your Data

One of the key challenges business face is getting accurate and real-time information about their own businesses out of their own IT and software systems — information that can actually be of use in day-to-day decision-making.

A CFO, for example, may be able to churn out a report on current sales, expenses, new leads, and average cash flow. But what if he wants to switch the date range so he can compare metrics over various time periods? Making that change could involve several hours and three phone calls to IT to get to that new number.

For reasons such as this, real-time visibility of data can have a surprisingly significant impact on a company’s operations. An operations executive who is able to see the current status of the company’s open orders for its five top-selling products can easily spot fluctuations in demand — and immediately adjust production or supply chain activities as a result. Or, a CFO wanting to compare sales and revenue metrics over various time segments might notice that sales in a certain product line are declining — even though leads have remained constant. In a happier scenario, a marketing executive could spot which campaigns resulted in the highest number of closed deals – and share that information with the sales division.

There are a number of reasons for why so many executives are unable to make such connections. Many software systems’ analytical functions, and even reporting functions, can require extensive support from IT to use property. Also, data in most companies tends to reside silo-fashion throughout an enterprise. In any case, when this information is finally made available, it is rarely tailored to an individual user’s job functions or needs.

To circumvent this awkward system, some companies have begun to adopt the “dashboard,” dashboard, a tool that offers executives individual and customizable access to the data they need.

If you haven’t seen a dashboard, it can be tricky to visualize. One simple analogy is the customized home page most people have set up in their browsers. These typically have news links, movie reviews, stock quotes from a portfolio, or even a cartoon of the day. You can drill down on some of this information to get more detail – such as whether a “critics choice” movie is playing at a nearby theater.

With the dashboard, instead of your stock quotes, you might have your top pending deals. Instead of local movie times, you might have directions and other notes regarding the sales call next on your itinerary. The metrics can range across a variety of types of data, including accounts payables, lead conversions for a particular marketing campaign, progress at reaching a sales quota, and the company’s bank balance. Companies can set access to the data depending on the job title and function, and the limits of what it wants viewable across the enterprise.