Hooked on Consultants?

A touring PGA golfer recently told me the way Tiger Woods has you over a barrel when you play against him. First, you know Tiger can beat you. Second, Tiger knows he can beat you. And finally, Tiger knows that you know he can beat you.

The same can be said of how leaders feel one down and also held over a barrel when it comes to hiring a consultant or consulting firm–especially a large one. In that case, because of the situation you’re stuck in, you know you can’t move forward without the help of an outside consultant. The consulting firm knows that you can’t move forward without their help. And finally, they also know that you know you need them.

This feeling of vulnerability may explain why so many leaders are hesitant to hire consultants. One leader told me how he sometimes feels that consultants sit perched over a company’s bared neck like “vultures” waiting for the opportunity to zoom in for the kill–to expose all the additional problem areas and additional fees they can collect to correct them. This leader confessed: “Oh, I know that I need help from a consultant, but I am more concerned what they’ll do to us than what they’ll do for us.”

One way to lessen your fear of runaway consultations is to have those ones you hire tell you not only what they will do for you, but also how they will do it. I have formulated that “how” into a 12-step program. These steps will help keep consultations on track and prevent them from racking up spiraling fees that the company can ill afford. These steps offer both consultants and the leaders who hire them a road map of how working together will proceed so that neither gets blindsided.