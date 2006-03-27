Unintended Consequences

Wal-Mart’s chief marketing officer, John Fleming, recently told the HUB magazine that Wal-Mart’s biggest challenge is its size. The comment was a little surprising because Wal-Mart’s owes its success to its size, which, among other things, gives it the clout it needs to guarantee those low, low prices.

Not anymore, apparently. These days, says Mr. Fleming, Wal-Mart is basically a very big company that needs to find a way to look smaller: “The challenge is to keep what made us what we are — which is very local,” he says.

Feel what you might about Wal-Mart, John Fleming is dead right about that. He deserves credit for reasserting what made Wal-Mart so successful in the first place, and for having the good sense to at least recognize that maybe being so big isn’t what it used to be.

Certain other marketers don’t profess quite the same sensitivity when the factors driving their success start to cut the other way. Certain other marketers like Apple Computer, for instance. In Apple’s case, it’s not size but rather design qualities that both drive success and threaten to bring it down. Yes, the exquisitely designed iPod lets us listen to whatever we want, whenever we want. It is the coolest-looking electronic device on the planet.

But Apple won’t let us do what is ultimately the most important thing. It won’t let us easily change the damn battery when it dies.

Why? Because making the battery easily changeable might interrupt the iPod’s beautifully seamless contours (more cynically, it might also interfere with Apple’s schedule of new product introductions). Sadly, it took a class-action suit by angry iPod owners before Apple finally agreed to offer a battery replacement service for $65.95 plus tax. You still can’t change your own battery (you have to ship your iPod back to Apple) but at least now it can be replaced.

Hate to say it, but Apple’s sense of customer relations should be half as elegant as its sense of product design. This is not the stuff of which undying customer loyalty is made. They have needlessly left themselves vulnerable to any competitor able to design something of comparable aesthetics and smart enough to let the consumer have life-and-death control over its battery. Lucky for Apple, no one else seems to be able to design stuff in the consumer electronics business. At least, so far.