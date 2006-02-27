Create Connections

John Baldoni specializes in connections. As a leadership and communications consultant, Baldoni works with senior managers to help them connect with their people in ways that are simple, honest, and genuine. Sounds easy, right? Not exactly. Baldoni believes that many executives focus so much on goals and objectives that they lose a sense of themselves–and the ability to convey that identity to employees. “One of the key attributes of leadership is authenticity,” says Baldoni. “People want to follow leaders who seem genuine.”

What Baldoni refers to is a concept that I call “experience far/experience near.” When you speak “corporate,” that is, language that reflects strategies and metrics, you separate yourself from people. Think Bill Gates. As CEO of Microsoft, he communicates in terms that are “experience far.” When you speak conversationally, that is, language that is focused on individuals, you connect with people. Think Bill Clinton. As a former president, he communicates in terms that are “experience near.” Obviously there is a time and place for both. Product launches and state-of-the-industry speeches may require language that centers on business objectives and tactics. Conversations with employees are opportunities for connection.

Communication Is Critical

Open communication is the key. “Leaders must demonstrate who they are as individuals and what they can do for the people and the organization they lead,” says Baldoni, author of How Great Leaders Get Great Results (McGraw-Hill, 2006). Therefore, Baldoni urges leaders he works with to use their language to create genuine connections.

In his book, Baldoni shows how leaders use their communications to spread their vision, create alignment, push for results, instill discipline, and enable risk. Anne Mulcahy of Xerox, Meg Whitman of eBay, and Carlos Ghosn of Nissan are profiled in detail. Baldoni shows how these leaders, as well as many more, used their communications to connect with their people in ways that enabled them to achieve intended results.

“Communication is vital to results because it is the process by which the leader connects with his constituency,” says Baldoni. “It is up to the leader to tell people where they are going and why they are going there. The leader must also listen to the organization and ensure that they understand what is expected and how the leader can support them in this effort.”

That kind of alignment is essential. “Organizations that succeed are those that pull together,” Baldoni says. “Alignment is the process by which people pull together toward common purpose, i.e., to get things done.” But, as Baldoni points out, organizations are not collections of automatons, and leaders must bear that in mind as they try to push ahead with their plans.

Leadership Presence

As a leadership coach, Baldoni specializes in helping executives develop “leadership presence.” He defines the term as “earned authority.” That is, people look to you as a leader because they trust you. “They trust you because you have given them good reason to do so.” In other words, you have led by example, delegated both authority and responsibility, and challenged appropriately. Underlying all of this is good communication– sincere, honest, and most of all, two-way communication.