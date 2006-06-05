The Internet Changes Everything…Finally!

Remember the days when you had to install software, manage upgrades to the new version, back up your servers, handle hard disk crashes, and generally be on call 24 hours a day for software and hardware emergencies? At this point you are probably thinking “What are you talking about — that’s my life today.” That’s because for most growing businesses the experience of implementing software is still a huge, expensive, distracting headache.

When I started my first company, this is exactly how I felt — and it was a software company! I couldn’t imagine how a wholesaler distributor, say, dealt with that mess.

Think about some of the applications you use personally on the Web. Have you ever heard “My hard disk crashed! I will never be able to find out my bank balance from online banking!” Or, “Ugh….I have to remember to run a backup for my Internet bookstore so I don’t lose all my favorite book listings.”

Well, here’s some good news: The same approach to running software that makes your online bank or bookseller so hassle-free for you is available to businesses for the applications they use every day. And as a growing business, you are actually the best positioned to take advantage of this oncoming wave of technology: Web-based Applications.

You may have heard of these new style applications described as ASPs (Application Service Providers), On-demand applications, or Hosted software. All those terms mean the same thing: Your application vendor hosts and maintains the software and the hardware to run it so you don’t have to.

The types of applications that are available using this approach run the gamut from pure business applications to group calendars, HR and workflow applications, and specialized applications for different industries. Some applications that use substantial resources on the PC, such as 3D modeling programs, are the laggards — but with faster networking technology even those types of programs may succumb to this trend.

What all Web-based applications share is that to use them requires only a Web browser — which means you can access them anywhere and anytime you have access to the internet, just like you can with your online bank or bookseller. The application vendor handles the thorny details of operating the database, backing up the data, and managing upgrades. In addition, many of these applications are available by subscription — so instead of large up front payments, you pay by the month, for the amount you use.