Joblogging

Heather Hamilton, a senior recruiter for marketing talent at Microsoft, recently performed an unusual recruiting experiment. As creator of the Marketing and Finance at Microsoft Blog, Heather asked her readers to link to a post on her blog from their blog resumes, and committed that she would check out her reader’s resumes by reviewing her blog’s referral logs.

The implication of this? For one, if you don’t understand how to do what she’s asking you to do, you’re probably not qualified to work in the marketing department at Microsoft.

Of course, blogs are today an integral part of Microsoft’s marketing, so familiarity with the technology is an essential skill for that role in a way that it may not be for many other jobs. Nonetheless, Heather is one of a growing number of recruiters who see blogs as a way to learn far more about a person than a résumé and even a short interview may show, and to build relationships with professionals in their field. The blogosphere is also one of the first places that research firms like Nitron Advisors look when they need an industry expert.

“Blogging is a great opportunity in the staffing industry, both for the recruiter and the job seeker (or future job seeker),” Heather says. “Through a blog, a recruiter can understand not just the experience of the candidate, but how they work, their passion, the quality of their relationships with co-workers, their opinions. This creates a more dimensional snapshot of a candidate than a résumé.”

A well-expressed blog provides insight into your thought processes, creativity, and communication skills. It can demonstrate to your reader how involved and interested you are in your field, and this presence can make all the difference to a potential employer.

Besides creating a richer personal profile, blogging also offers job seekers the opportunity to build relationships with recruiters and hiring managers over time. “As a professional, the best time to build a relationship with a recruiter is before you start looking for your next position,” Heather says. In an environment where large corporations can receive thousands of résumés a day, establishing a relationship through blogging (through your blog or the recruiter’s blog) can greatly benefit the seeker because blogs establish a dialog, which can create an advantage over the thousands of other applicants vying for the recruiter’s attention.”

A few examples of bloggers who took significant career steps forward because of their blogging: