Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places

One of the things that has proven most problematic for people to experience — and most interesting to observe — as we collectively explore social networking online is the problem of personal and professional boundaries. Many people think that the presentation of any more than the most minimal personal information online is inappropriate. You will also find work-at-home moms who post pictures of their naked babies in their profiles and Silicon Valley CEOs who unabashedly list “sex” as one of their interests (try looking at Tribe.net).

No matter where you decide to place yourself on the spectrum, “you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” Offer too much personal information, and some will see you as unprofessional. Offer no personal information, and many will simply choose not to connect with you because you have offered no basis for a relationship if they are not immediately interested in your products or services.

Networks are defined by relationships, and relationships are sustained by transactions. Those transactions may be simple communication — an exchange of knowledge or even affection — or they may be an exchange of money, goods, services, and other currency. We break these down into three categories of transactions: social, knowledge, and business. These rarely, if ever, exist in isolation. People develop business relationships in online multiplayer games and romantic relationships on business networking sites. Being aware of these different kinds of networks — and behaving accordingly — will make you far more effective.

Social Networks

Online groups such as Orkut, Tribe.net, and Friendster in which the primary focus is social frequently offer few, if any, boundaries between personal information and business information. Anyone finding your profile while searching for possible business partners may also learn that you are single, heterosexual, available, and have a preference for redheads aged 30-39. Also, unless the site is affiliated with a religious denomination or has specific guidelines to accommodate members under the age of 18, profanity and open discussion of sexuality is commonplace — just as they often are when people talk in person in a purely social setting. Some people welcome this kind of openness and frankness, while others may feel uncomfortable being prompted to rate a business associate as to how “sexy” or “cool” they are, as Orkut does.

Overt discussion of business, especially anything that could seem self-promotional, is generally discouraged within these communities, and the participants will often chastise or ostracize those who post such messages. Business transactions still occur, but it usually requires the development of a stronger, trusted relationship before the discussion of business can even take place. If you are looking primarily for friends and romance and business is secondary, these sites may be of interest to you because they offer the opportunity for a great deal of communication and interaction. If your primary objective is business, however, you are likely to find them overly chatty and uncomfortably fuzzy about behavioral boundaries.