No Time to Network

No matter how often we pledge to dedicate more time to develop more meaningful relationships with colleagues and partners, we’re still as busy as ever.

So how can we build more relationships, when we already have so many things competing for our time? We’re constantly on the go just to keep up with work, family, friends, and perhaps children. Not to mention all the things that just keep coming up — taking the car to the mechanic, going to the dentist, or spending an afternoon at the DMV.

If you’re stressed out because you can’t fit in any time for networking, my advice is this: Don’t.

That’s right. Don’t even try to squeeze it in. Instead, focus on meeting people more often during the things you already have to do. That way, you can relax and let networking time come to you.

Before each of your daily activities, ask yourself, “Could this be an opportunity to meet someone new?” That’s what my friend Stever did when he used to work out at the Harvard Business School gym. He got more clients for his coaching practice there than from anywhere else.

Also, don’t forget those interruptions I mentioned earlier — taking the car to the mechanic, going to the dentist, or spending an afternoon at the DMV. No matter how miserable those experiences have been in the past, they can be great places to make new connections. In waiting rooms, people are sitting right next to you! You have a built-in conversation starter because you have something obvious in common with everyone there. OK, so what if you end up talking to a couple of soccer moms or people who might not be on your target contact list? No skin off your nose! They might know people who are on your list. Worst case scenario: You struck up a nice conversation that made sitting there a bit less painful, and you practiced your all-important audacity skills that you can use next time at a business conference.

The greatest thing about this little networking plan is that it requires no extra time at all. It does, however, require a bit of guts. The more guts you have, the more successful you’ll be. Try it; it will pay off!