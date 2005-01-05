Airport, Data Port IV

This edition of Transit Authority is the last installment in the airport-by-airport Internet access guide announced in the June 14, 2004, Airports of Call edition. That column offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports.

The first edition covered Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports. The second installment covered Dallas/Forth Worth, Dallas Love Field, Detroit Metro, Houston Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports. And the third column focused on Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Here is a useful guide finding internet connections for airports in New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC.

New York City

John F. Kennedy International Airport Dial-up/High-speed access: About half the phone banks in the airport have data ports; some have AT&T’s Public Payphone 2000 with high-speed Internet access. Wi-Fi: Both American Admirals Clubs and Delta Crown Rooms have wireless access by T-Mobile. LaGuardia Airport Internet kiosks: Located throughout the Central Terminal Building High-speed access: Laptop Lane Wi-Fi: Available throughout the Central Terminal Building (Wayport); Delta Crown Room (T-Mobile); American Airlines Admirals Club (T-Mobile) Newark Liberty International Airport Internet kiosks: Hudson New Euro Cafe[as] (arrivals area of terminal C) Wi-Fi: American Airlines Admirals Club (T-Mobile)

Philadelphia

Philadelphia International Airport Dial-up/data ports: Data ports are located in every terminal, in the gate area next to the pay phones. The Airport Marriott has data ports for public use on the second floor. High-speed access: The Euro Cyber Cafe[as] in terminal D offers kiosks for high-speed Internet access and dial-up access for laptops. High-speed access is also available at Laptop Lane in the terminal A/B link. Wi-Fi: Delta Crown Room (upper level terminal E)

Phoenix

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Dial-up/data ports: Terminals 2, 3, and 4 have dial-up connections where public phones are in groups of 4-6. The Information Center (602-392-0351) located on level 1 on the east side of terminal 4 (by the baggage area) provides work areas with dial-up connections, for $8 per 30 minutes. High-speed access: AT&T 2000i Internet Kiosk are located on level 3 of terminal 4; near gates A2, A7, B2, the security entrance for gates A1-A30, and the entrance to gates B17-B28 Wi-Fi: Delta Crown Room (T-Mobile)

San Francisco

San Francisco International Airport Wi-Fi: Wireless access is available throughout the airport and at the American Airlines Admirals Club, Delta Air Lines Crown Room, and United Airlines Red Carpet Club in the International Terminal. All locations are powered by T-Mobile. Oakland International Airport Dial-up/data ports: Pay phones equipped with data ports are located in terminal 1, in the center concourse between gates 9 and 11 and between gates 3 and 5. Terminal 2 has five locations between gates 23 through 35. High-speed access: Laptop Lane, Terminals 1 and 2 Wi-Fi: Wayport’s high-speed wireless service is available throughout the airport. Unlimited access from the time you log on until midnight the same day runs $6.95. Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Internet cafe: Expedia.com Internet Cafe, located in terminal C (main lobby) High-speed access: Neptune Networks Internet stations with high-speed access are located at all gates in the airport. The cost is $.25 per minute with a $3 (12-minute) minimum. Wi-Fi: Wayport’s high-speed wireless service is available throughout the airport. Unlimited access from the time you log on until midnight the same day runs $6.95.

Seattle

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport High-speed access: LapTop Lane, North Satellite Wi-Fi: Available throughout the entire airport, provided by Wayport.

Washington, DC