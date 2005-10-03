The business traveler is back! As you’ve traveled recently, you’ve likely noticed full planes and longer lines for hotel check-in. The Air Transport Association reports that U.S. air carriers in August flew more passengers and operated more capacity than one year earlier, despite trimming the aggregate number of departures. It’s the same story outside the U.S.: the ATA noted year-to-date 2005 traffic in the Atlantic, Latin American, and Pacific regions is up by roughly 8%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

With the surge in demand and increasing fuel costs, prices are on the rise — and are expected to continue rising in the coming months. Carriers and hoteliers see this as the long-awaited swing to the seller’s market.

With the sellers rejoicing, how can the corporate travel buyer best manage his or her budget? Start with counting and comparing.

Identify the balance between cost containment and employee comfort. Greyhound Bus lines offers fantastic rates for moving employees to their business destinations, but may not align with employee expectations. Compare the Travel Policy. Is it a dusty document in the handbook or an actively managed way to ensure the accomplishment of company goals within budgetary guidelines? Many times the policy is adequate in the marketplace, agreed to by all concerned company personnel, but is simply not enforced. Reporting exceptions goes a long way toward compliance.

Not enough information to reduce travel costs? Consider the following time-tested strategies to manage travel under rising prices. (They’re grouped by speed needed for change.)

Quick Changes

The value of an employee’s time must be considered (many companies assign a rate to this), but alternate airports (like Long Beach, Burbank, Orange County, or Ontario rather than Los Angeles International) can result in lower fares. Remove savings thresholds from “lowest available fare.” Companies often require alternate travel plans if the savings in fare is more than some specified amount. Lowering this threshold can recapture some of those opportunities.

Slower Changes

Organizations that fly business class may consider moving to economy travel. While travelers are sure to voice their concerns, some organizations have realized the palatable alternative of requiring all international travel on negotiated carriers (provided the negotiation with the carrier has yielded the required lower pricing). Audit the agents. Employing a third party to audit the effectiveness of the travel counselor’s ability to find and offer the best rates (airline and hotel) for the travel policy often uncovers opportunities for improvement.

Longer-Term Changes