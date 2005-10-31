Managing Travel: Streamlining Suppliers

Cost-cutting businesses have long tried to wheedle down their rosters of suppliers, focusing only on the right partners and improving prices as a result. That “rationalization of suppliers” applies to travel departments too–and, more and more, it requires a global perspective. But taking your managed-travel program global isn’t as daunting as it may seem.

While many companies stumble in trying to streamline their partnerships and procedures, the process can be boiled down to four steps. For each of these phases, we’ve outlined common problems, along with suggested solutions that have worked for other businesses.

The Current State

First, figure out where you are with your managed-travel program. Answer the following questions: What is our baseline for measuring costs, savings, and opportunities? What issues and opportunities arise from the way we are configured now?

Common Problem: While this step may seem fundamental, companies often find it to be the most difficult, for a number of reasons. Data can be hard to come by, company personnel can be less than enthusiastic about taking on another project, and travel suppliers may create roadblocks to prevent good analysis. One client of ours had spent nine months — nine months! — trying to pull together a list of all the travel agencies they were using.

Suggested Solution: Ensure the support of management. This can be from the local level or from the boardroom, just as long as it help you jump over any data-gathering hurdles.

The Desired State

Decide what you want to achieve — what’s the end goal? It must be clearly defined so that all involved know whether the rationalization of suppliers worked. This will require a sharp focus on dealing with current events (airline bankruptcies and airfare changes) as well future related events (whether airlines continue their full participation in the current sales channels — i.e., global distribution systems and travel agencies). Determine whether you prefer one global supplier, or a supplier for every region, or one for every country. A client of ours went from using 277 agencies to only one. Also consider questions of culture, technological possibilities, and process efficiencies that wrap around the entire project.

Common Problem: Lack of clarity. Companies can quickly point out what they don’t like, but often find it more difficult to summarize what they want. Challenges can also arise from attempting to decide on one desired state when surrounded by a rapidly changing environment.