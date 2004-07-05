Airport, Data Port

That column offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports.

Clark Kent could count on quickly finding a phone booth when mankind was in need of Superman. Not so for super travelers. Active business travelers often need to hunt for publicly accessible power outlets, Net access, and other telecommunications amenities. Here is a useful guide to how to get connected at the Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports. Future editions of Transit Authority will address additional airports.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Dial-up Several business travel services kiosks and numerous phone-based dataports are located throughout the airport. High-speed Executive Conference Center: Atrium level 3.

Laptop Lane: concourse A, Atrium level 3; concourse B, gate B15; and concourse T adjacent to the Delta Crown Room.

Internet kiosks: near gates C5, C12, C16, C20, C23, D5, D9, D31, D34, and T6. There is no high-speed access in the concourse. Wi-Fi AirTran gates: concourse C (Airpath).

American Admirals Club: north terminal, concourse T, inside security on the left across from gate T10 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: concourse A near gate A17 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: concourse B near gate B10 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: concourse B near gate B25 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: concourse A, Centerpoint Club (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: concourse T near gate T6 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: concourse E across from gate E14 (T-Mobile).

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Dial-up Public kiosk access is available in the departure levels of terminals B, C, D, and E. Wi-Fi AirTran Departure Gates: terminal D (Airpath).

American Airlines Admirals Club: upper level, terminal B near gate 23 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: terminal C between gates 26 and 28 (T-Mobile).

United Airlines Red Carpet Club: terminal C near gate 19 (T-Mobile).

US Airways Club: terminal B, second level, past security, near gate 4 (T-Mobile).

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) High-speed Hilton Business Center

Laptop Lane: terminal 1, gate B6.

Laptop Lane: terminal 1, gate B/C connector tunnel. Wi-Fi American Admirals Club: terminal 3 (T-Mobile).

Delta Crown Room Club: terminal 3, concourse L (T-Mobile).

United Airlines Red Carpet Club: concourse B across from gate B6 (T-Mobile).

United Airlines Red Carpet Club: concourse B near gate B18 (T-Mobile).

United Airlines Red Carpet Club: concourse C near gate 16 (T-Mobile).

United Airlines Red Carpet Club: terminal 2 near gate F3 (T-Mobile).

Chicago Midway Airport (MDW) High-speed Chatham Business Services: concourse C.

