Rental Car Bells and Whistles

This increase in competition has meant that the rental car companies have studied their marketing textbooks and are driving home premium services and features as points of differentiation. The following is a primer on premium services — express service and loyalty programs — and premium features such as in-car navigation and emergency road assistance. In a future installment of Transit Authority, we will follow up with a guide to the services offered by each company.

Express Service and Loyalty Programs

Express service programs are designed to get you in and out of the rental car center as quickly as possible. Loyalty programs are designed to keep you coming back.

The express service and loyalty programs fall into five benefit categories. Some companies offer multi-level programs so the distinction between an express service program and a loyalty program may not be clear cut.

Benefits include:

Express pick-up service: This service lets you bypass the counter and go directly to your car. This is a big time saver. Currently, this is only offered by Advantage, Avis, Budget, Hertz, and National.

Express check in: The rental car company maintains your profile (name, address, credit card number, drivers license information, and rental history) and preferences (insurance options, car class, and premium services) on file, speeding up the check-in process.

Express counter check in: A dedicated counter service designed to expedite check in for loyalty program members. Some companies, at select locations, also have self-serve express check-in kiosks where you can pick up your paperwork and proceed directly to your car.

Express return: Allows you to avoid checking out at a counter; you'll either drop your contract in a drop box (remember to fill in mileage and fuel levels) and get your receipt in the mail, or be met by a representative with a handheld computer that processes your receipt immediately.

Loyalty programs: Offering frequent flier miles or points in other partner programs; you will be charged a nominal 5-7 cents per rental day frequent flier tax recovery surcharge for this service. Hertz charges a frequent flier surcharge of 50 cents per day up to a maximum of $2 per rental. Some companies have their own frequent renter programs that allow you to earn credit toward free rentals.

Other Features and Services

The following table details which rental car agencies offer which premium features; the features themselves are discussed following the table.

Feature Offered By Emergency road assistance Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National Cell phone rental Budget, Dollar In-car GPS navigation Avis, Hertz Satellite radio Avis, Hertz

Emergency Road Assistance

This service provides a toll-free number for you to call if your rental car needs service while you’re traveling, or if you need emergency help. If your rental car company doesn’t offer this service or charges, remember to bring along your AAA membership card, if you have one.