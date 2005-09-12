Prepare for Descent

The rules for international airfares have changed — in your favor. Knowing about the changes and taking advantage of them will save your business money.

The travel industry isn’t talking about this much. But it’s something every international traveler should be aware of. The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) is the international Switzerland-based body that sets regulations, standards, processes, and guidelines for the world’s airlines. IATA sets the standard fare construction rules used when putting together multi-leg fares. Many rules have developed over the decades, the purpose of most being to organize and protect airline revenue. Now IATA has started simplifying those rules and has launched a “Simplifying The Business” initiative late last year.

What happened?

The big change came January 15 with the elimination of the IISI codes — the rules that stopped you from buying the same air travel cheaper from another country. Say you were flying from Dallas to Singapore and booking in United States. The same ticket might cost less if you bought it in Singapore or elsewhere. But the rules stopped you. Booking in the US meant you had to pay prices set for the US. Not anymore. You’re now free to find the cheapest one-way fares wherever sold and put them together.

What it means for you

In principle, from now on, any time you book an international fare, your in-house travel agent (or whoever books your transportation) could look for and buy the cheapest price for each segment offered anywhere. A broad search across many markets often won’t be practicable, though. And there might be an issue with ticket delivery. But, in many cases, a quick search of fare levels — especially in destination countries — could yield good results.