On the Complexity of Business Travel

Consider what goes into planning a business trip. Keep in mind the competing priorities and multiple variables confounded with the uncontrollable and unknown. Remember the fact that while the business traveler is in transit, the rest of her world is chugging along as if she were back at the office or backyard. Also, consider the stress.

Expert participants in a WorldBank travel health symposium repeatedly noted that the impact of travel-related stress was grossly understudied by academia — and practically ignored by business. Business travel is one of the most complex and underappreciated job responsibilities. Companies will spend tens of thousands of dollars on ergonomically designed office furniture and workplace training while giving a traveling leader a ticket, an expense form, and a pat on the back.

The key to reducing complexity is increasing information. While reviewing all of the factors involved in a typical business trip is beyond the scope of this edition of Transit Authority, the following example will shed light on some of the critical junctures in the decision tree mentioned above. So let’s unwind the ivy and examine the requisite components of a business trip — a two-day trip from San Diego to Chicago booked one week in advance.

Mapping Your Flight Path

You have a choice of about 40 different flights into either O’Hare or Midway, ranging in price from $160 to $1,000 on eight different carriers. You will want to consider the standard questions of price, arrival and departure times, and direct or indirect flights. You may want to consider frequent flyer miles, although given their reduced value (as well as increased restrictions, higher qualifying standards, and lower cash cost of airfares), this is less important than in the past. Also, consider the airline’s policies and fees on ticket changes, baggage charges, standby, and upgrades. For example, change fees can range up to $100.

For every six flights, one will arrive late. Before you book, check the flight’s on-time performance. This information is available through your travel agent and at the Bureau of Transportation Statistics Web site. Check the on-time arrival and departure statistics of the airport, by time of day, courtesy of the Department of Transportation’s Aviation Consumer Protection Division‘s air travel consumer reports. No matter which airport you choose you’ll find that on-time performance declines as the day wears on.

Regional airports may be preferable to the enormous international airports. For example, Midway, a fly in the ear of the elephantine O’Hare, is closer to Chicago, is served by several low-fare carriers, is easy to access, and has high-quality shops, services, and restaurants.