Is Travel Your Weak Spot?

Much has been written about how the changes in the travel industry affect our companies, our employees, and us, as individuals. Airline and hotel decisions are emotional. The Web empowers us to make our own travel plans. We have clients who are driving 400 miles or forgoing a trip in favor of a phone call or video conference to avoid the rising costs of travel and the hassles at airports.

We all inherently know that nothing can substitute looking a client in the eye, so we often end up taking the trip for all the right reasons. Once that business decision is made, too often the system starts breaking down.

This is the point where travel becomes an area of vulnerability, a weakness in your well-run business. It is here that brilliant executives become penny wise and pound foolish. Despite all intuitive evidence to the contrary, it is at precisely at this point where the Sarbanes-Oxley Act benefits you.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which is really H.R. 3763, “The Public Accounting Reform and Investor Protection Act,” but referred to as SOX or SarbOx, is the bane of public companies, which like to blame it for every penny their EPS declines. Private companies, public institutions, and not-for-profits are simply relieved it doesn’t apply to them. But these attitudes toward SOX are wrong, as well as counter-productive. SOX is the opportunity to get your house in order, regardless whether you are public or private. SOX processes and controls are becoming the norm for all enterprises because they define good governance.

But SOX focuses on financial controls, not travel — where does travel fit in?

Travel is typically the second or third largest controllable expense in any enterprise — you cut it when times are tight, and you open it up when markets are growing. The fact that travel is one of the few areas that affects all aspects of your operation means it is a vulnerability, what auditors define as risk.

Risk is not good, say the auditors. We aren’t talking about your chances of getting into an accident while driving to the airport. This kind of risk relates to weak controls that allow corporate funds to become personal piggy banks, a la Enron and Tyco.