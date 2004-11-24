Airport, Data Port III

p>This edition of Transit Authority is the third installment in the airport-by-airport Internet access guide announced in the June 14, 2004, Airports of Call column. That edition offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports. The first edition covered Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports. The second installment covered Dallas/Forth Worth, Dallas Love Field, Detroit Metro, Houston Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports.