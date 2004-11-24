advertisement
Airport, Data Port III

This edition of Transit Authority is the third installment in Fast Company’s airport-by-airport Internet access guide.

By Donna Williams1 minute Read

p>This edition of Transit Authority is the third installment in the airport-by-airport Internet access guide announced in the June 14, 2004, Airports of Call column. That edition offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports. The first edition covered Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports. The second installment covered Dallas/Forth Worth, Dallas Love Field, Detroit Metro, Houston Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports.

Here is a useful guide finding internet connections in Las Vegas at McCarran airport; in the Los Angeles area at LAX, Burbank, and Long Beach airports; and in Miami at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale airports. Future editions of Transit Authority will address additional airports.

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)
Dial-up Most phone banks, located throughout the airport, are equipped with data ports.
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
High-speed The Travel Right Café (terminal 4), Neptune Networks (terminals 3, 7, 8, and Tom Bradley International Terminal)
Wi-Fi All Terminals (Biongo); Alaska Airlines Boardroom (Airpath); Delta Crown Room Club terminal 5 (T-Mobile); and American Airlines Admirals Club terminal 4 (T-Mobile)
Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport (BUR)
Dial-up Public pay phones in the airport have data ports for dial-up access.
Wi-Fi Available throughout airport (T-mobile)
Long Beach Airport (LGB)
Dial-up All public phones have data ports.
Wi-Fi Available throughout the airport
John Wayne Airport (SNA)
Wi-Fi United Red Carpet club mezzanine level (T-mobile) and American Airlines Admirals Club gate 8 (T-mobile).
Miami International Airport (MIA)
Dial-up/data port Available throughout airport. Find specific locations by calling on the white paging phone or asking at one of the Information Counters.
High-speed access ATT T-2000 Internet access located throughout the airport, in the same enclosures as pay phones. Internet workstation located in Hotel Lobby Bar on 8th floor of the Miami International Airport Hotel.
Wi-Fi American Airlines Admiral Club, located in main terminal, concourse E (T-Mobile); Air Tran gates (Airpath); Delta Crown Room Club, concourse H (T-Mobile) and Concourse E, Barcardi Bar (Boingo)
