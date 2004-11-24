Airport, Data Port III

p>This edition of Transit Authority is the third installment in the airport-by-airport Internet access guide announced in the June 14, 2004, Airports of Call column. That edition offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports. The first edition covered Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports. The second installment covered Dallas/Forth Worth, Dallas Love Field, Detroit Metro, Houston Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports.
Here is a useful guide finding internet connections in Las Vegas at McCarran airport; in the Los Angeles area at LAX, Burbank, and Long Beach airports; and in Miami at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale airports. Future editions of Transit Authority will address additional airports.
|Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)
|Dial-up
|Most phone banks, located throughout the airport, are equipped with data ports.
|Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
|High-speed
|The Travel Right Café (terminal 4), Neptune Networks (terminals 3, 7, 8, and Tom Bradley International Terminal)
|Wi-Fi
|All Terminals (Biongo); Alaska Airlines Boardroom (Airpath); Delta Crown Room Club terminal 5 (T-Mobile); and American Airlines Admirals Club terminal 4 (T-Mobile)
|Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport (BUR)
|Dial-up
|Public pay phones in the airport have data ports for dial-up access.
|Wi-Fi
|Available throughout airport (T-mobile)
|Long Beach Airport (LGB)
|Dial-up
|All public phones have data ports.
|Wi-Fi
|Available throughout the airport
|John Wayne Airport (SNA)
|Wi-Fi
|United Red Carpet club mezzanine level (T-mobile) and American Airlines Admirals Club gate 8 (T-mobile).
|Miami International Airport (MIA)
|Dial-up/data port
|Available throughout airport. Find specific locations by calling on the white paging phone or asking at one of the Information Counters.
|High-speed access
|ATT T-2000 Internet access located throughout the airport, in the same enclosures as pay phones. Internet workstation located in Hotel Lobby Bar on 8th floor of the Miami International Airport Hotel.
|Wi-Fi
|American Airlines Admiral Club, located in main terminal, concourse E (T-Mobile); Air Tran gates (Airpath); Delta Crown Room Club, concourse H (T-Mobile) and Concourse E, Barcardi Bar (Boingo)