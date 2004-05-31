Still in the Fast Lane

New York Into the city 7:30-9:30 a.m.; out of the city 5-7 p.m. Getting across town (east-west) is much more difficult than going uptown or downtown, especially in Midtown and during rush hour, when a cross-town trip can take 30-plus minutes. Midtown automobile and pedestrian traffic can be particularly dense during the Christmas season. Trips out of the city on summer Friday evenings 3:30-7 p.m. and into the city on summer Sunday evenings 5-9 p.m. can be even longer because you’ll find yourself stuck in bridge and tunnel traffic with New Yorkers heading out to and returning from their weekend getaways.

Orlando Into the city 7-9 a.m.; out of the city 4-6 p.m. On Interstate 4 — the main artery into downtown — it’s particularly bad going west, into downtown, in the morning and traveling east, out of downtown, in the afternoon. Traffic is especially congested in Orlando during the tourist seasons — Christmas, the month of March, the weeks around Easter, and the summer months. During these periods, heavy commuter traffic is compounded by droves of Disney-bound tourists. International Drive is not really affected by rush hour traffic, although the traffic there can be heavy if a large convention or two is in town. It’s also heavy during the peak tourist seasons.

Philadelphia Into the city, from 7-9 a.m.; out of the city, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Driving into and around Center City, although easy to navigate, is sometimes difficult — primarily due to traffic congestion on narrow streets, especially during rush hour. The Schuylkill Expressway is often tied up for miles. But overall, Philadelphia traffic is mild compared to most major cities. Count on adding an extra 25% in travel time during rush hour.

Phoenix 7:30-9 a.m. into the city; 4-6:30 p.m. out of the city Traffic is most congested on the major freeways driving into the city in the morning and then out in the evening — and can double commute times. When traffic is flowing, watch out for the southwestern propensity for speed.

San Francisco From the East Bay into the city, 6:30-8:30 a.m.; out of the city to the East Bay, 4-7:15 p.m.; from San Mateo County into the city, 6:15-8:30 a.m.; out of the city to San Mateo County, 3:45-7:15 p.m. Don’t be surprised if it takes an hour to get over the Bay Bridge during rush hour. You can hit gridlock on any day at any time heading in and out of the city, especially going over the Bay Bridge and leaving or entering the city from Highway 101. Sunday afternoon traffic can be heavy as well, especially over the bridges. Overall, however, traffic is less congested than in the heydays of the late ’90s. (There are fewer employees heading to dot-com jobs.) If you are traveling between San Francisco and San Jose, highway 280 is a good alternative to the 101. Traffic is a bit lighter, and it is more scenic. In either case, allow a minimum of an hour during non-rush hour and at least 90 minutes during rush hour. Traffic, in both directions, is so bad on Highway 880 during rush hour that you’ll want to bring food and a change of clothes.

Seattle From Seattle to Bellevue (east on I-90 and Highway 520) 6:30-8:30 a.m.; from Bellevue to Seattle (west on I-90 and Highway 520) 4-7 p.m.; into downtown Seattle, 6:30-8:30 a.m.; out of downtown Seattle, 4-7 p.m. On the east side, I-405 rush hour traffic is heavy in both directions. Seattle traffic, although better than in the late ’90s, is still very heavy, both during rush hours and throughout the day. Also, keep in mind that early darkness and rain can cause afternoon rush hours to extend in the winter. If you are heading over either of the Lake Washington bridges to or from the east side, listening to local radio stations may help you choose the least crowded bridge. The trip to downtown Bellevue from downtown Seattle takes about 15 minutes (up to 30 minutes during rush hour).