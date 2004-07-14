Mobile Office Surprise

With FedEx’s recent acquisition of Kinko’s, now dubbed FedExKinko’s, much is being made in the press of the road warrior’s battlefield reliance on local business service support. Sun Tzu’s Art of War acknowledged the same strategy some 2,000 years ago with the statement, “When provisions are transported great distances, the citizens will be impoverished.”

Personally, I have been pulling into Kinko’s for on-the-road copying, printing, and Internet access — and RadioShack for emergency electronic accessory needs — for years. Exhibit A: My drawer of extra cell phone chargers.

Business travelers are most often in need of copying, faxing, computer rental, and Internet access, which can be found in most hotels catering to business travelers. You may wish to remember this advice from Sun Tzu: “Those in proximity to the army will sell goods at high prices.” If you need volume and quality, your best bet is to rely on specialists, particularly if you need printing services.

This edition of Transit Authority, I provide a brief description of five companies that are great resources for on-the-road business services and printing. This is followed by a list of five retailers that sell computer, electronics, and office supplies for those emergency situations while traveling.

While researching the Business Travel Almanac, I learned that all of the companies discussed below — service providers and retailers alike — offer handy store locators on their Web sites. All you need to do is type in your local address, and you will get a map (complete with distances) to the closest locations. Both FedExKinko’s and RadioShack also offer a phone-based locator service. In addition, there are 7,200 RadioShack locations countrywide. Compare that to the seemingly ubiquitous Starbucks and its 3,100 locations. RadioShack estimates that 94% of Americans live or work within five minutes of a RadioShack.

Lesson learned: Business travelers are rarely too far away from the tools they need to use. They just need to know where to go to get them.

Business Services

FedExKinko’s offers copying, faxing, scanning, binding, document creation, color printing services, and, of course, FedEx shipping. You will also find computer rental (Apple and PCs) with wired and Wi-Fi high-speed Internet access. Videoconferencing is available in select locations.