Airports of Call

If you have a Wi-Fi enabled laptop, you will be able to connect at most airports either through access points in public areas or in airline lounges and clubs. Almost of all the American, Delta, United, and U.S. Airways airport clubs offer Wi-Fi access through T-Mobile . Continental’s Presidents clubs in Cleveland, Houston International, and Newark also offer Wi-Fi. Because a typical wireless network can throw signals over a distance of 300 feet or so — and such signals are not impeded by doors, walls, and windows — you don’t actually have to be in an airport club to use the service. Just perch nearby, just outside the entrance.

Most major airports also offer Wi-Fi access in public areas. A starter list of airports with Wi-Fi include:

Austin-Bergstrom: All terminals and gates (Wayport)

All terminals and gates (Wayport) Buffalo Niagara: All terminals and gates (Wayport)

All terminals and gates (Wayport) Baltimore Washington: Piers B, C, D, and E (Boingo)

Piers B, C, D, and E (Boingo) Burbank: All public areas (T-Mobile)

All public areas (T-Mobile) Dallas-Fort Worth: All terminals and gates (Wayport)

All terminals and gates (Wayport) Detroit Metropolitan: McNamara Terminal concourses A, B, and C (Boingo)

McNamara Terminal concourses A, B, and C (Boingo) Houston George Bush Intercontinental: Pappadeaux Restaurant (Boingo)

Pappadeaux Restaurant (Boingo) Los Angeles: Bradley Terminal, terminals 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 (Boingo)

Bradley Terminal, terminals 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 (Boingo) Miami: Concourse E, Barcardi Bar (Boingo)

Concourse E, Barcardi Bar (Boingo) Minneapolis-St. Paul: Gates C1-C12; concourses D, E, F and G; all airline lounges; Northstar Crossing concessions area and food court; Grieve Conference Center (Wayport)

Gates C1-C12; concourses D, E, F and G; all airline lounges; Northstar Crossing concessions area and food court; Grieve Conference Center (Wayport) Newark: Terminal A at concourse areas A1, A2, and A3, as well as the ticketing area; terminal B at concourse areas B1, B2, and B3, as well as the ticketing area; coverage in terminal C gates 70, 75, 81, 92, 101, 109, 134, food court P, and surrounding areas. (Boingo)

Terminal A at concourse areas A1, A2, and A3, as well as the ticketing area; terminal B at concourse areas B1, B2, and B3, as well as the ticketing area; coverage in terminal C gates 70, 75, 81, 92, 101, 109, 134, food court P, and surrounding areas. (Boingo) New York LaGuardia: Concourses A, B, C, and D (Boingo)

Concourses A, B, C, and D (Boingo) New York JFK: Terminals 8 and 9 (Boingo)

Terminals 8 and 9 (Boingo) Oakland: Terminal 1, gates 8-17 (Boingo); terminal 2, gates 20-23 (Wayport)

Terminal 1, gates 8-17 (Boingo); terminal 2, gates 20-23 (Wayport) Palm Beach: Various locations (Boingo)

Various locations (Boingo) San Francisco: Ticket counter and baggage claim areas (except were prohibited by customs and immigration), boarding areas and gates in the international terminal, terminal 1, and terminal 3. (T-mobile)

Ticket counter and baggage claim areas (except were prohibited by customs and immigration), boarding areas and gates in the international terminal, terminal 1, and terminal 3. (T-mobile) San Diego: Various restaurants and bars throughout the airport (Boingo)

Various restaurants and bars throughout the airport (Boingo) San Jose All terminals and gates (Wayport)

All terminals and gates (Wayport) Seattle-Tacoma: All terminals and gates (Wayport)

All terminals and gates (Wayport) Tampa: Airside C (free service provide by the airport)

Airside C (free service provide by the airport) Oakland: Terminal 1, gates 8-17; terminal 2, gates 20-23 (Wayport)

For more information, the best list of airport WI-Fi hotspots was developed by JiWire.

Hotspot Providers

The three major providers of Wi-Fi hotspots in airports are Boingo, T-Mobile, and Wayport. Each offers a range of service plans. The following summarizes their pay-as-you-go options:

Provider Plan Price Boingo Pay-As-You-Go $7.95 for two days, $7.95 for each additional day T-Mobile Day Pass $9.99 for 24 hours Pay-As-You-Go $6 for 60 minutes plus 10 cents for each minute over an hour Wayport Pay-As-You-Go $6.95 from time of purchase until midnight Pre-Paid Connection $25 for the connections; other options are available

Finding Your Center

Suppose you do not have or did not bring your Wi-Fi enabled laptop — or the idea of spending $7 to check your email is a wee bit grating. What and where are your options now?

You can find wired high-speed Internet access at a variety of airport locations, including business centers and kiosks. Neptune Networks offers rental PCs and kiosks that provide high-speed Internet access for 25 cents per minute, with a three-minute minimum.

Airport Locations: