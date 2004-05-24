Even More of the Best Business Restaurants

In two previous installments we covered Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, and Houston. Additional cities will be covered over the coming months.

The restaurants listed below were included in the Business Travel Almanac and selected by Gayot‘s team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts. These upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients. Las Vegas Las Vegas is becoming a player in the international restaurant scene. Restaurants operated by name-brand celebrity chefs abound, creating a famous restaurant sampler. Aureole



Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas 89119. Phone: 702-632-7401. Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House



Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas 89109. Phone: 702-891-1111. Picasso



Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets and ties suggested. Open: Dinner Thursday-Tuesday. Location: Bellagio Las Vegas, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas 89109. Phone: 702-693-8105. Renoir



Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, full bar, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy. Open: Dinner Thursday-Tuesday. Location: The Mirage Casino and Hotel, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas 89109. Phone: 702-791-7353.

Valentino



Cuisine: Italian. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual elegant. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas 89109. Phone: 702-414-3000. Los Angeles Los Angeles has some of the hippest restaurants in the country. There is no central restaurant district; great restaurants can be found in all upscale locales. Like the city, LA cuisine is a fusion of culture and creativity. Individual chefs create their own style of cooking, which may combine elements of several different cuisines. Many top restaurants have renowned chefs with unique styles. When you are making a reservation in a place with a famous chef, check to be sure he or she will be there. Gardens (West LA/Beverly Hills)



Cuisine: California. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, outdoor dining, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily; brunch Sunday. Location: The Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles 90048. Phone: 310-273-2222. Michael’s (Santa Monica)



Cuisine: California. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, outdoor dining, full bar, reservations required. Attire: Jackets required. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 1147 Third St., Santa Monica 90403. Phone: 310-451-0843 L’Orangerie (West Hollywood)



Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, outdoor dining, entertainment Tuesday-Thursday, full bar, private rooms, reservations required. Attire: Jackets required. Open: Dinner Tuesday-Sunday. Location: 903 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood 90069. Phone: 310-652-9770. Spago Beverly Hills (West L.A./Beverly Hills)



Cuisine: California, Pan-Asian. Features: Great wine list, outdoor dining, full bar, private rooms. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Saturday; dinner nightly. Location: 176 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills 90210. Phone: 310-385-0880.

Water Grill (Downtown)



Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Great wine list, entertainment, full bar, private rooms. Attire: Jackets suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 544 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90071. Phone: 213-891-0900. Miami Coral Gables and South Miami are the area’s fastest-growing restaurant communities, whereas Downtown Miami is the forerunner for great lunch picks. South Beach in particular has the highest concentration of restaurants in the city, from hip celebrity-owned spots to transient seasonal establishments. Little Havana (Calle Ocho) is a melting pot of Central American, South American, and Spanish cuisine. Azul (Brickell Key)



Cuisine: Fusion. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami 33131. Phone: 305-913-8254. Baleen (Coconut Grove)



Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Full bar, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch and dinner daily; brunch Sunday. Location: Grove Isle Club and Resort, 4 Grove Isle Dr., Coconut Grove 33133. Phone: 305-857-5007. Joe’s Stone Crab (Miami Beach)



Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Full bar. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Tuesday-Thursday; dinner nightly. Location: 227 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Beach 33139. Phone: 305-673-0365. Mark’s South Beach (South Beach)



Cuisine: International, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, outdoor dining, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: Hotel Nash, 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach 33139. Phone: 305-674-7800.

Norman’s (Coral Gables)



Cuisine: New world. Features: Full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 21 Almeria Ave., Coral Gables 33134. Phone: 305-446-6767. What are your favorite restaurants — haunts and havens — in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami? Let us know, and we’ll share some of the best suggestions in a future edition of Transit Authority.