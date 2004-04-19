More of the Best Business Restaurants

The restaurants listed below were included in the Business Travel Almanac and selected by Gayot ‘s team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts. These upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients.

Andre Gayot, the organization’s founder; Henri Gault; and Christian Milau revolutionized modern gastronomy, coining the phrase la nouvelle cuisine. Gayot was recently elevated to the rank of officer in the Order of the Légion d’Honneur for exceptional services rendered defending freedom of the press and the promoting international understanding. The Légion d’Honneur is the highest recognition in France.

This edition of Transit Authority is the second in a series on the best business restaurants for select U.S. cities. This week, we feature restaurants in Dallas, Detroit, and Houston. Previously, we covered eateries in Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago. Additional well-traveled cities will be covered during the months to come.

Dallas

Dallas is second to none when it comes to economical Tex-Mex eats, which feature Mexican-influenced dishes heavy on ground beef, cheese, and chili sauce. This sophisticated and complex city also offers a variety of other fine dining options. Look for southwestern cuisine, a mixture of earthy Texas, Mexican, and New Mexican influences. Dallas’s large Asian community offers additional ethnic variety.

Abacus (North of Downtown)



Cuisine: Asian, seafood, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 4511 McKinney Ave., Dallas 75205. Phone: 214-559-3111.

Al Biernat’s (North of Downtown)



Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas 75219. Phone: 214-219-2201.

Chamberlain’s (North Dallas/Richardson area)



Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 5330 Belt Line Road, Addison 75001. Phone: 972-934-2467.