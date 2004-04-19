More of the Best Business Restaurants

The restaurants listed below were included in the Business Travel Almanac and selected by Gayot‘s team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts. These upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients.
Andre Gayot, the organization’s founder; Henri Gault; and Christian Milau revolutionized modern gastronomy, coining the phrase la nouvelle cuisine. Gayot was recently elevated to the rank of officer in the Order of the Légion d’Honneur for exceptional services rendered defending freedom of the press and the promoting international understanding. The Légion d’Honneur is the highest recognition in France.
This edition of Transit Authority is the second in a series on the best business restaurants for select U.S. cities. This week, we feature restaurants in Dallas, Detroit, and Houston. Previously, we covered eateries in Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago. Additional well-traveled cities will be covered during the months to come.
Dallas
Dallas is second to none when it comes to economical Tex-Mex eats, which feature Mexican-influenced dishes heavy on ground beef, cheese, and chili sauce. This sophisticated and complex city also offers a variety of other fine dining options. Look for southwestern cuisine, a mixture of earthy Texas, Mexican, and New Mexican influences. Dallas’s large Asian community offers additional ethnic variety.
Abacus (North of Downtown)
Cuisine: Asian, seafood, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 4511 McKinney Ave., Dallas 75205. Phone: 214-559-3111.
Al Biernat’s (North of Downtown)
Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas 75219. Phone: 214-219-2201.
Chamberlain’s (North Dallas/Richardson area)
Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 5330 Belt Line Road, Addison 75001. Phone: 972-934-2467.
The Mansion on Turtle Creek (Uptown)
Cuisine: Southwestern, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, entertainment, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday; dinner nightly; brunch Sunday. Location: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas 75214. Phone: 214-559-2100.
Nana Grill (Mid-Dallas, north of Downtown)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: Wyndham Anatole Hotel, 2201 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas 75207. Phone: 214-748-1200.
Detroit
Because Detroit’s downtown tends to clear out in the evening — with the exception of the lively Greektown area — you will find many of Detroit’s best restaurants in the suburbs, particularly in the northern suburbs toward Troy.
Opus One (Downtown)
Cuisine: American, French. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, entertainment, reservations suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 565 East Larned St., Detroit 48226. Phone: 313-961-7766.
Musashi (Southfield area)
Cuisine: Japanese, sushi. Features: Heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 2000 Town Center, Suite #98, Southfield 48075. Phone: 248-358-1911.
Rugby Grille (Birmingham area)
Cuisine: American. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Location: Townsend Hotel, 100 Townsend St., Birmingham 48009. Phone: 248-642-5999.
Rattlesnake Club (Downtown/Rivertown neighborhood)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: Stroh River Place, 300 Stroh River Place, Detroit 48207. Phone: 313-567-4400.
Shula’s Steak House (Troy)
Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Location: Troy Marriott, 200 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy 48083. Phone: 248-680-9616.
Houston
The Houston restaurant scene is diverse and cosmopolitan, influenced by Louisiana (French) and Mexico — and its large Vietnamese population. You will find restaurants serving just about any cuisine. As for native Houston food, count on barbecue, soul food, steakhouses, and — of course –Tex-Mex, which features Mexican-influenced dishes heavy on ground beef, cheese, and chili sauce.
Boulevard Bistrot (Museum District)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, romantic setting, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Lunch Tuesday-Friday; dinner Tuesday-Saturday; brunch Sunday. Location: 4319 Montrose Blvd., Houston 77006. Phone: 713-524-6922.
Café Annie (Galleria area)
Cuisine: Southwestern, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 1728 Post Oak Blvd., Houston 77056. Phone: 713-840-1111.
La Colombe d’Or (Museum District)
Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, entertainment, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Saturday; dinner nightly. Location: 3410 Montrose Blvd., Houston 77006. Phone: 713-524-7999.
Mark’s American Cuisine (Montrose area near Medical Center)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 1658 Westheimer Road, Houston 77019. Phone: 713-523-3800.
Quattro (Downtown)
Cuisine: Italian, Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, private rooms, full bar, parking lot, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Breakfast and Lunch Monday-Saturday; brunch Sunday; dinner Monday-Sunday. Location: Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar St. (Austin St.), Houston 77010. Phone: 713-276-4700.
