Yet More of the Best Business Restaurants

The restaurants listed below were included in the Business Travel Almanac and selected by Gayot‘s team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts. These upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients.

New York

New York offers it all — and offers it everywhere. You can find just about any type of cuisine somewhere in the city, and most of it is very good, if often expensive. Make sure that you have your corporate charge card with you and then be prepared to experience some of the best dining anywhere in the country.

It was an almost impossible task, but we picked five of the best restaurants in town for business dining. Here are our picks.

Aureole (Upper East Side)



Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, outdoor dining, reservations required. Attire: Jackets required. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday, dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 34 E. 61st St. (between Madison and Park avenues), New York 10021. Phone: 212-319-1660.

Daniel (Upper East Side)



Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets and ties required. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 60 E. 65th St. (between Madison and Park avenues), New York 10021. Phone: 212-288-0033.

Gramercy Tavern (Flatiron/Gramercy Park)



Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch and dinner daily. Location: 42 E. 20th St. (between Park Avenue South and Broadway), New York 10003. Phone: 212-477-0777