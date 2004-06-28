Yet More of the Best Business Restaurants

In previous installments, we covered Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago; Dallas, Detroit, and Houston; and Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami. Additional cities will be covered over the coming months.
The restaurants listed below were included in the Business Travel Almanac and selected by Gayot‘s team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts. These upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients.
New York
New York offers it all — and offers it everywhere. You can find just about any type of cuisine somewhere in the city, and most of it is very good, if often expensive. Make sure that you have your corporate charge card with you and then be prepared to experience some of the best dining anywhere in the country.
It was an almost impossible task, but we picked five of the best restaurants in town for business dining. Here are our picks.
Aureole (Upper East Side)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, outdoor dining, reservations required. Attire: Jackets required. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday, dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 34 E. 61st St. (between Madison and Park avenues), New York 10021. Phone: 212-319-1660.
Daniel (Upper East Side)
Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets and ties required. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 60 E. 65th St. (between Madison and Park avenues), New York 10021. Phone: 212-288-0033.
Gramercy Tavern (Flatiron/Gramercy Park)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch and dinner daily. Location: 42 E. 20th St. (between Park Avenue South and Broadway), New York 10003. Phone: 212-477-0777
Jean Georges (Upper West Side)
Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, outdoor dining. Attire: Jackets required in dining room. Open: Dining room, lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Nougatine, breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Location: Trump International Hotel and Tower, 1 Central Park West (between 60th and 61st streets), New York 10023. Phone: 212-299-3900.
Le Cirque 2000 (Midtown East)
Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets and ties required. Open: Lunch Monday-Saturday, dinner nightly. Location: New York Palace, 455 Madison Ave. (between 50th and 51st streets), New York 10022. Phone: 212-303-7788.
Orlando
Areas with upscale and business-appropriate dining options include Winter Park, Orlando’s “Rodeo Drive,” which is located just outside and north of the downtown area; Thorton Park, Orlando’s center of new urbanism; and the Dr. Phillips area, sometimes called “Restaurant Row,” which is situated around the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard.
Christini’s Ristorante Italiano
Cuisine: Italian. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd.(Dr. Phillips Marketplace), Orlando 32819. Phone: 407-345-8770.
Disney’s California Grill
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, 4600 N. World Dr., 15th Floor, Lake Buena Vista 32830. Phone: 407-WDE-DINE.
Dux
Cuisine: American. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: The Peabody Orlando, 9801 International Dr., Orlando 32819. Phone: 407-345-4550.
Houston’s
Cuisine: American. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch and dinner daily. Location: 215 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park 32789. Phone: 407-740-4005.
Morton’s of Chicago
Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, full bar, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd.(Dr. Phillips Marketplace), Orlando 32819. Phone: 407-248-3485.
Philadelphia
You’ll find most of Philadelphia’s best restaurants in Center City. If you are looking for something more casual, head over to the Chinatown district near the convention center.
The Fountain Restaurant (Center City)
Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, entertainment, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Breakfast daily, lunch Monday-Saturday, dinner nightly, brunch Sunday. Location: Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, One Logan Square, Philadelphia 19103. Phone: 215-963-1500.
Lacroix at The Rittenhouse (Center City)
Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Breakfast daily; lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: The Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia 19103. Phone: 215-790-2533.
Morimoto (Center City)
Cuisine: Japanese. Features: Open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 723 Chestnut St., Philadelphia 19106. Phone: 215-413-9070.
Pasion! (Center City)
Cuisine: Latin American, Argentinian. Features: Full bar, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia 19102. Phone: 215-875-9895.
Striped Bass (Center City) Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly; brunch Sunday. Location: 1500 Walnut St., Philadelphia 19102. Phone: 215-732-4444.
What are your favorite restaurants — haunts and havens — in New York, Orlando, and Philadelphia? Let us know, and we’ll share some of the best suggestions in a future edition of Transit Authority.