is quiet enough for conversation — but not a wake

has an accommodating menu with a wide, but not overwhelming, variety of options

offers cuisine that is more consistent than creative

has a clientele of your contemporaries and peers

is not overly raucous — nor uncomfortably romantic

has a staff well trained in serving business clientele

What you want is a restaurant that is disaster and distraction proof.

While researching and writing the Business Travel Almanac, I worked with an organization called Gayot to determine the top five business restaurants for 15 cities. Gayot specializes in publishing hotel and restaurant reviews written by a team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts.

Among the many possible restaurant choices, these outstanding establishments distinguish themselves for belonging to Gayot’s “reserve.” They are the crème de la crème of American tables. Selected not only for their outstanding Gayot review and service, these upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients.

This edition of Transit Authority features the best business restaurants in three of 15 cities: Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago. Additional urban areas will be covered during the months to come.

Atlanta

From foie gras to boiled peanuts, Atlanta’s eateries serve a wide variety of fine dining, down-home dinners, and ethnic meals. Until recently, you would find most of Atlanta’s better restaurants in the posh Buckhead area, but over the last few years, Atlanta’s avant-garde restaurateurs have spread out in all directions. We chose the restaurants featured below because — even though there are others outside of the neighborhood — these best of the best are in Buckhead.

Bone’s



Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 3130 Piedmont Road, Atlanta 30305. Phone: 404-237-2663.