You need a restaurant that
- is quiet enough for conversation — but not a wake
- has an accommodating menu with a wide, but not overwhelming, variety of options
- offers cuisine that is more consistent than creative
- has a clientele of your contemporaries and peers
- is not overly raucous — nor uncomfortably romantic
- has a staff well trained in serving business clientele
What you want is a restaurant that is disaster and distraction proof.
While researching and writing the Business Travel Almanac, I worked with an organization called Gayot to determine the top five business restaurants for 15 cities. Gayot specializes in publishing hotel and restaurant reviews written by a team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts.
Among the many possible restaurant choices, these outstanding establishments distinguish themselves for belonging to Gayot’s “reserve.” They are the crème de la crème of American tables. Selected not only for their outstanding Gayot review and service, these upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients.
This edition of Transit Authority features the best business restaurants in three of 15 cities: Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago. Additional urban areas will be covered during the months to come.
Atlanta
From foie gras to boiled peanuts, Atlanta’s eateries serve a wide variety of fine dining, down-home dinners, and ethnic meals. Until recently, you would find most of Atlanta’s better restaurants in the posh Buckhead area, but over the last few years, Atlanta’s avant-garde restaurateurs have spread out in all directions. We chose the restaurants featured below because — even though there are others outside of the neighborhood — these best of the best are in Buckhead.
Bone’s
Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 3130 Piedmont Road, Atlanta 30305. Phone: 404-237-2663.
Chops/Lobster Bar
Cuisine: Lobster bar, seafood, steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar. Attire: Ties and jackets required. Open: Chops, lunch Monday-Friday, dinner nightly; Lobster Bar, dinner nightly. Location: Buckhead Plaza, 70 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta 30305. Phone: 404-262-2675.
The Dining Room: The Ritz-Carlton
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations required. Attire: Ties and jackets recommended. Open: Dinner Tuesday-Saturday. Location: The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead, 3434 Peachtree Road, Atlanta 30326. Phone: 404-237-2700.
Joël
Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, entertainment (jazz) Wednesday and Friday, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Tuesday-Saturday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: The Piazza at Paces, 3290 Northside Parkway, Atlanta 30327. Phone: 404-233-3500.
McKendrick’s Steak House
Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: Park Place, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta 30346. Phone: 770-512-8888.
Boston
When it comes to food, Boston is a city for seafood and surprises. The catch of the day is on your plate, fresh, in the evening. Boston’s shifting seas, seasons, and weather mean that the seafood selection can vary daily.
The Bristol (Beacon Hill)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Heart-healthy dishes, full bar, entertainment, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch, tea, and dinner daily; brunch Sunday. Location: Four Seasons Hotel Boston, 200 Boylston St., Boston 02116. Phone: 617-351-2071.
Clio (Back Bay)
Cuisine: French, pan-Asian, contemporary. Features: Full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Breakfast and dinner daily; brunch Sunday. Location: Elliot Hotel, 370 Commonwealth Ave., Boston 02215. Phone: 617-536-7200.
Grill 23 & Bar (Back Bay)
Cuisine: Steakhouse, seafood. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 161 Berkeley St., Boston 02116. Phone: 617-542-2255.
Radius (Financial District)
Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 8 High St., Boston 02110. Phone: 617-426-1234.
The Vault (Downtown)
Cuisine: Italian, Asian, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: Liberty Square, 105 Water St., Boston 02109. Phone: 617-292-9966.
Chicago
True to its reputation, Chicago offers some of the best meat and potatoes in the country — not to mention its signature deep-dish pizza. Meal for meal, dollar for dollar, Chicago has the best big-city dining deal going. The largest concentrations of restaurants are north and west of the Loop, particularly in the River North area and along North Michigan Avenue.
Avenues (North Michigan Avenue/Streeterville area)
Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets suggested. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: The Peninsula Chicago, 108 E. Superior St., Chicago 60611. Phone: 312-573-6754.
Everest (The Loop)
Cuisine: French. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets and ties suggested. Open: Dinner Tuesday-Saturday. Location: 440 S. La Salle St., 40th Floor, Chicago 60605. Phone: 312-663-8920.
One SixtyBlue (West Loop)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 160 N. Loomis St., Chicago 60607. Phone: 312-850-0303.
Seasons (North Michigan Avenue/Streeterville area)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets suggested. Open: Breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday; dinner nightly; brunch Sunday. Location: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 E. Delaware Place, Chicago 60611. Phone: 312-280-8800.
Spring (West Town/Wicker Park)
Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 2039 W. North Ave., Chicago 60647. Phone: 773-395-7100.
