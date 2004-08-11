Department of Airport Security

Successful navigation of airport security is all about preparing before you get to the airport.

Wait Times

First, try to get a handle on wait time. With the exception of Hartsfield Atlanta Airport’s Trak-a-Line Security Checkpoint Tracking System, there are no real-time sources for this information.

However, the TSA just launched the next best thing, a Web site that posts 28-day historical averages for security checkpoint wait times at every domestic airport. For example, on Tuesday mornings at 6 a.m., LaGuardia concourse C has a nine-minute average wait time and a 17-minute maximum. Two hours later at 8 a.m., you will be zipping through the same line in two or three minutes. On the West Coast, you’ll find that at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays, Seattle-Tacoma’s concourse C has a sleepy 21-minute average wait time and a 31-minute maximum. Luckily there are plenty of Starbucks and, yes, you can carry your cup through security.

Packing and Dressing for Airport Security

The first step in minimizing check-in hassle is knowing how to pack. Not in terms of cramming as much stuff as possible into a smallish bag, but rather in managing your possessions to best navigate the airport’s multiple security checkpoints.

Your goals for packing — and dressing — for airline security are to avoid having your baggage and body searched, as well as to avoid having your possessions confiscated or disturbed.

The Travel Security Administration publishes a list of permitted and prohibited items on its Web site. You can also find an abbreviated list in Appendix A of the Business Travel Almanac.

Common sense would dictate that items such as weapons, explosives, and incendiary devices are prohibited in carry-on luggage. However, there are seemingly harmless item considered by the TSA as “dual use” items — that is, items that could be used as weapons — such as Swiss Army knives, metal scissors, strike-anywhere matches, and straight shaving razors. You can pack these items in your checked baggage, but not in your carry-on.