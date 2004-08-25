Airport, Data Port II

In mid-June, I wrote Airports of Call
, a column that offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports. The first edition
of this series covered Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports.
This week, I’d like to offer a useful guide to finding Internet connections at the DFW and Love airports in Dallas, at the Detroit Metro airport, and at Bush and Hobby airports in Houston. Future editions of Transit Authority will address additional airports.
|
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
|
Dial-up
|
-
In phone banks at gates A7, A11, A19, A21, A22, B10, B11, B19, B23, C8, C15, C20, C22, C26, C37, E4, E14, and E34.
|
High-speed
|
-
In kiosks at gates A6, A10, A18, B12, C6, C17, C21, E5, E14, and E31.
-
Laptop Lane: terminal A (gates A38-39)
-
Guest Services Center: terminal B, gate B14
-
Hyatt Regency Business Center: terminal C, Hyatt Hotel (north end of the foyer on the Ballroom level)
|
Wi-Fi
|
-
Throughout the secure side of all terminals (Wayport)
-
American Airline’s Admiral Club: terminal A (adjacent to gate 24, third floor) (T-Mobile)
-
American Airline’s Admiral Club: terminal B (first floor, between gates 5 and 6) (T-Mobile)
-
American Airline’s Admiral Club: terminal C (third floor, between gates 19 and 20) (T-Mobile)
-
Delta Air Lines Crown Room Club: Near gate 10 (T-Mobile)
-
Delta Air Lines Crown Room Club: Near gate 34 (T-Mobile)
-
Delta Air Lines Crown Room Club: Satellite building (T-Mobile)
-
United Airlines Red Carpet Club: terminal B (between gates 28 and 29) (T-Mobile)
|
Dallas Love Field (DAL)
|
High-speed and Wi-Fi
|
-
Love Field Conference Center: Main Lobby
|
Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
|
Dial-up
|
-
Marriott Hotel Business Center (Smith Terminal).
-
All public pay phones in the airport have data ports for dial-up access.
|
High-speed access
|
-
The Online Cafe Bar & Grill located near gate A36 in the McNamara Terminal.
|
Wi-Fi
|
-
McNamara Terminal concourses A, B, and C (Boingo)
|
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
|
Dial-up
|
-
All public phones have data ports.
|
High-Speed
|
-
Internet Access Terminals (AT& T P-2000 units) are located within the telephone banks in all terminals. Chair-mounted Internet Access Terminals may also be found in the hold rooms of terminal A (south) and terminal D.
-
Marriott Hotel Self-Service Business Center: Marriott Hotel lobby
|
Wi-Fi
|
-
Pappadeaux Restaurant (Boingo)
|
William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
|
Dial-up
|
-
Every public pay phone in the airport has a data port connection.
|
Wi-Fi
|
-
AirTran gates: concourse B. (Airpath)