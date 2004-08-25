Airport, Data Port II

In mid-June, I wrote Airports of Call , a column that offered handy information on airports with Wi-Fi access, Wi-Fi providers and rates, and wired high-speed access in airports. The first edition of this series covered Hartsfield Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare, and Chicago Midway airports.

This week, I’d like to offer a useful guide to finding Internet connections at the DFW and Love airports in Dallas, at the Detroit Metro airport, and at Bush and Hobby airports in Houston. Future editions of Transit Authority will address additional airports.