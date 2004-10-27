A Holiday Proposal for Plane Travel Etiquette

Here we are almost to November with fall leaves fading, kids well ensconced in school and football season in full swing. Suddenly, catalogers are packing my mailbox with Christmas promotions, and retailers are already swapping turkeys for pumpkins and ghouls. While the average American is either gleefully or unenthusiastically preparing for the upcoming holidays, only business travelers truly understand the most trying element of the holiday festivities — the holiday leisure traveler!

As we start to head towards each holiday travel season, I considering lobbying for a mandatory air travel training course for leisure travelers which include these rules:

Boarding the airplane rear-to-front, as instructed by most airlines, lets everyone leave sooner.

Don’t block the aisle when boarding; if possible, pull into your seat row while taking off your jacket and stowing your baggage in an overhead compartment.

Don’t place your suitcase on another passenger’s suit coat in the overhead compartment.

Stow your carry on above your seat or in a compartment in front of you, if possible. If you have to put your carry on in a compartment in an aisle behind, don’t swim upstream when deplaning; wait until everyone has left the plane and then retrieve your bag.

Turn off your computer, cell phone, and wireless PDA when instructed.