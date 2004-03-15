Staying Connected in the Air

Most road warriors have memorized the airline cell phone usage announcement: “The Federal Communications Commission bans the in-flight use of cellular phones on aircraft.” This ban is based on the often-challenged belief that wireless transmissions can interfere with the aircraft’s electronic equipment. As a practical matter, most cellular phone networks were not designed to handle sky-high roaming at 500 mph. Regardless, several companies are developing technology that would enable you to use your cell phone in flight — but don’t expect this type of service for several years. In the meantime, you can use your cell phone while the plane is on the ground.

Verizon Airfone Service

While in the air, the Verizon Airfone Service is your best — and only — option for voice, data, and fax calls on domestic flights. Calls can be placed at the gate, during takeoff and landing, and while in flight.

Air Wisconsin, Continental, Delta, Midwest, United, and US Airways offer Airfone service on most Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The longer the flight, the higher the probability your flight will have phones. In total, 2,000 aircraft are outfitted with the service. On aircraft with phones, Airfones are generally located at every first and business class seat and every middle seat in coach.

Voice and fax rates for calls to the U.S. and Canada include a $3.99 connection fee plus $3.99 per-minute airtime fee. Data rates are $1.99 per minute, with no connection fee. Airfone also offers Verizon Wireless subscribers a substantial discount and the ability to receive inbound calls on your cell phone by subscribing to the Airfone Service Plan for Verizon Wireless for $10 per month. Calls placed on an Airfone are charged 10 cents per minute, but there is no connection fee, and all charges for the service are added to your wireless bill. On the plane, log onto the Verizon Airfone handset with your 10-digit Verizon Wireless mobile number, Airfone Service for Verizon Wireless PIN, and airplane seat number. Airfone Service for Verizon Wireless subscribers may also subscribe to JetConnect (without email) for $10 per month for unlimited use. If you are not inclined to sign up for the service, Verizon Wireless subscribers also have the option of paying 69 cents per minute with no connection fee.

If using Airfone has ever saved your day check out the Airfone Service Saved the Day promotion. Just submit your story; if it is published on the Verizon Web site, you’ll receive a free 30-minute calling card.

Electronic Communications