The Last of the Best Business Restaurants

The restaurants listed below were included in the Business Travel Almanac and selected by Gayot‘s team of savvy, professional restaurant critics and food and travel experts. These upscale restaurants consistently offer a business-appropriate ambiance and leave a memorable impression on customers, colleagues, and clients. Phoenix In Phoenix, you can expect casual dining, some of the best restaurants in the country, and excellent Southwestern cuisine with a mix of Spanish, Mexican, Anglo, and Native American influences. Christopher’s Fermier Brasserie and Paola’s Wine Bar (Camelback Corridor)



Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining. Attire: Casual. Open: Lunch and dinner daily. Location: 2584 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix 85016. Phone: 602-522-2344. Eddie V’s Edgewater Grille (Scottsdale)



Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, entertainment, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: Market Street at DC Ranch, 20715 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale 85255. Phone: 480-538-8468. elements (Paradise Valley)



Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Location: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, 5700 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley 85253. Phone: 480-607-2300. Mary Elaine’s (Scottsdale)



Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, entertainment, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets required. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: The Phoenician, 6000 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale 85251. Phone: 480-423-2444.

T. Cook’s (Camelback Corridor)



Cuisine: Mediterranean. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, entertainment (in lounge). Open: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily; brunch Sunday. Location: Royal Palms Resort, 5200 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix 85018. Phone: 602-808-0766. San Francisco Great restaurants are not relegated to downtown San Francisco. You will find an array of restaurants in all price and quality ranges throughout the Bay Area. As for attire, San Francisco is neither as formal a town as New York or as laid back as L.A. Tip: Call ahead to check if your restaurant has valet parking. If not, your next best option is to use a parking lot in the area even if you have to walk. Fifth Floor (Downtown)



Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: Hotel Palomar, 12 Fourth St. (at Market St.), San Francisco 94103. Phone: 415-348-1555. Fleur de Lys (Union Square)



Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 777 Sutter St. (at Jones Street), San Francisco 94109. Phone: 415-673-7779. Masa’s (Union Square)



Cuisine: French, contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Jackets and ties required. Open: Dinner Tuesday-Saturday. Location: Hotel Vintage Court, 648 Bush St. (at Powell Street), San Francisco 94108 Phone: 415-989-7154. Postrio (Union Square)



Cuisine: Contemporary. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: The Prescott Hotel, 545 Post St. (at Mason Street), San Francisco 94108. Phone: 415-776-7825.

Rubicon (Financial District)



Cuisine: California, French. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Wednesday; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 558 Sacramento St. (at Montgomery Street), San Francisco 94111. Phone: 415-434-4100. Seattle Though Seattle’s frontier past is more recent than distant, the Emerald City has become a real foodie’s town. In a region known for superb seafood, local chefs embrace globe-trotting influences, from the Pacific Rim to Continental Europe. The heart of the city, from Pioneer Square to Belltown, is home to the greatest concentration of fine and innovative restaurants, but eclectic neighborhoods and far-reaching suburbs alike lay claim to destination dining to fit any budget. Canlis (North of Belltown)



Cuisine: Northwest, steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: 2576 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle 98109. Phone: 206-283-3313. El Gaucho (Belltown)



Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 2502 First Ave., Seattle 98121. Phone: 206-728-1337. The Georgian (Downtown)



Cuisine: Northwest. Features: Great wine list, heart-healthy dishes, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Ties suggested. Open: Breakfast and lunch daily; dinner Monday-Saturday. Location: Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, 411 University St., Seattle 98101. Phone: 206-621-7889. Metropolitan Grill (Downtown)



Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday, dinner nightly. Location: 820 Second Ave., Seattle 98104. Phone: 206-624-3287.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room (Downtown)



Cuisine: Seafood. Features: Heart-healthy dishes, full bar, reservations suggested. Attire: Dressy. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 1700 7th Ave., Seattle 98101. Phone: 206-267-2277. Washington, DC You will the greatest variety of restaurants in Georgetown and Dupont Circle (primarily around P Street and Connecticut Avenue). The Adams-Morgan neighborhood offers the best bargains and a multicultural selection. In general, good Southern and Southwestern American food is common, and if you are looking for something different, the city has a surprisingly large number of Ethiopian restaurants. Galileo (Downtown)



Cuisine: Italian. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 1110 21st St. NW, Washington, DC 20036. Phone: 202-293-7191. Marcel’s (Downtown)



Cuisine: French, Belgium. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, outdoor dining, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual. Open: Dinner nightly. Location: 2401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20037. Phone: 202-296-1166. Michel Richard Citronelle (Downtown)



Cuisine: French, California. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Casual dressy. Open: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Location: Latham Hotel, 3000 M St. NW, Washington, DC 20007. Phone: 202-625-2150. Red Sage (Downtown)



Cuisine: Southwestern. Features: Great wine list, full bar, private rooms, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; dinner nightly. Location: 605 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005. Phone: 202-638-4444.

Smith & Wollensky (Downtown)



Cuisine: Steakhouse. Features: Full bar, private rooms, open late, reservations suggested. Attire: Business casual. Open: Lunch and dinner daily. Location: 1112 19th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036. Phone: 202-466-1100. What are your favorite restaurants — haunts and havens — in Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC? Let us know, and we’ll share some of the best suggestions in a future edition of Transit Authority.