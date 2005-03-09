Keeping in Touch with Smartphones

For years, one of the most frustrating parts of business travel has been keeping track of all the cords for all the items designed to keep you in touch with the office.

But with the recent wave of so-called smartphones that are finally affordable, the days of cord hauling are gone forever. The new technology promises to let users check email, make phone calls, surf the Web, and manage schedules, all in a device the size of your old PDA. Cool concept, but does it really work?

Both of us travel every week. We each have our own smartphone. And we have had mixed results.

The two phones we use are the Audiovox PPC 4100 ($349) and the Treo 600 ($349). Here we list what we like — and dislike — about both of the products.

Audiovox PPC 4100

Pros: The phone’s software works just like your PC, so the programs, like MS Word and Excel are familiar, and easy to learn. The screen is big and bright, making it easy to read. Retrieving email is easy, and being part of the AT&T Wireless network has meant that coverage has never been an issue. With Cingular and AT&T Wireless now one, the coverage area is even more enhanced, ensuring that the “dead zones” are kept to a minimum. Email attachments, which are usually MS Word or Excel anyway, can be downloaded and easily read. While some may like QWERTY keyboard on their phones, Suzanne likes the handwriting transcriber method, so the PPC 4100 is perfect in that respect. As a mobile computer, the Audiovox PPC4100 is top notch. The phone is advertised to work overseas, although we haven’t tested that feature yet.

Cons: as exciting as it is to be able to retrieve emails, the Audiovox isn’t much of a phone. Quirky faults like the five-second delay before hanging up and the awkward feel of the phone makes it frustrating to use. The proprietary earpiece is uncomfortable and has already had to be replaced twice for malfunctioning. We haven’t been able to find earpieces anywhere but at the Audiovox Web site, and the price is high for such an uncomfortable earpiece. The speakerphone feature isn’t perfected yet, as sounds are distorted, even in a quiet room. The stylus dislodges easily and gets lost often, and reordering them is an expensive proposition at $7 each through the Audiovox Web site.

Treo 600

Pros: The phone is an upgrade from the Treo 300, which set the standard for affordability and convenience in the market. As a phone, the calls are clear, and as a Sprint PCS customer, coverage is nearly always available. The QWERTY keyboard is comfortable to use, so writing extended emails is easy and quick. The size of the device makes it easy for a man to carry in his pocket and easy to hold for a long conversation. Because it uses a standard earpiece, each owner can choose what type fits best. Surfing the Web is easy and quick using the Blazer software. Battery life is phenomenal for such a device at nearly three hours.