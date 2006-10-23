Traveling in Fast Company

We’ve selected some of the best business travel-related articles and tools from Fast Company for this online resource center. We’ll continue to add new resources as time goes on.
- And Now the Hard Part
- Can JetBlue make the leap from popular (and profitable) niche airline to major player — without losing its soul? Only if it can grow big but stay small at heart.
- Preempt Those Travel Disasters
- Here’s a Fast Company survival kit: four tools for preventing a few of your worst-case scenarios from becoming real-life war stories.
- Road Rules: Rule 3
- Don’t just sit there — join the club!
- Terminal Golf
- Golf pro David Lee sets up shop at the Atlanta airport. Want a lesson?
- Stelios Makes Growth Look Easy
- Stelios Haji-Ioannou, known throughout Europe by his first name, provides cheap travel for the masses. His formula for business success? It’s easy — as in easyJet, easyCar, even easyCinema. Just slash costs, maximize publicity, and “sweat the assets.”
- “It’s a Matter of Will.”
- Here’s a commute for you: Shanghai to San Francisco, every two weeks, in pursuit of an executive MBA.
- Road Rules: Rule 2
- Always plan to change your plans.
- Going to the Xtreme
- These business travelers aren’t frequent fliers — they’re constant fliers. Travel tips on how to work, what to pack, where to sit, whether your shuttle’s headed for an orbit in deep space or just circling over O’Hare.
- Web Exclusive: Calling JetBlue
- JetBlue’s recipe for customer service success combines work-at-home moms, flexible schedules, employee education, individual initiative, and… Potbelly Bear.
- Headache-Free Airport Parking
- Driving around in circles will never be the same.
- No Room for Mediocrity
- Do you want to check out the future of hotels? Then check into the Peninsula Beverly Hills, where Ali Kasikci is creating rooms with incomparable service — built around unconventional ideas.
- Road Rules: Rule 1
- Don’t eat where you sleep.
- How MapQuest Gets You From Here to There
- It’s not all algorithms. Think geographers driving around in a Ford Taurus.
- Chief Travel Scientist
- Job Titles Of The Future: Danamichele Brennen O’Brien
- The Road Frequently Traveled
- Designer Martí Guixé is on the road all the time. His latest creation? A manifesto for road warriors designed to change the way they travel.
- Travel… More and Less
- Business travel today revolves around one simple idea: Cut back on it. But is that always wise? American Express’s Pam Arway distinguishes between smart travel and spending that deserves to be eliminated.
- The Joy of Packing
- We have become a nation of accomplished travelers, but as packers, we’re in need of some remedial training.
- A Taxi, by Jingo — Er, Zingo
- Cell phones + GPS + taxi cabs = one happy passenger.