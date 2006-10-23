advertisement
Traveling in Fast Company

We’ve selected some of the best business travel-related articles and tools from Fast Company for this online resource center. We’ll continue to add new resources as time goes on.

By Fast Company Staff2 minute Read

And Now the Hard Part
Can JetBlue make the leap from popular (and profitable) niche airline to major player — without losing its soul? Only if it can grow big but stay small at heart.
Preempt Those Travel Disasters
Here’s a Fast Company survival kit: four tools for preventing a few of your worst-case scenarios from becoming real-life war stories.
Road Rules: Rule 3
Don’t just sit there — join the club!
Terminal Golf
Golf pro David Lee sets up shop at the Atlanta airport. Want a lesson?
Stelios Makes Growth Look Easy
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, known throughout Europe by his first name, provides cheap travel for the masses. His formula for business success? It’s easy — as in easyJet, easyCar, even easyCinema. Just slash costs, maximize publicity, and “sweat the assets.”
“It’s a Matter of Will.”
Here’s a commute for you: Shanghai to San Francisco, every two weeks, in pursuit of an executive MBA.
Road Rules: Rule 2
Always plan to change your plans.
Going to the Xtreme
These business travelers aren’t frequent fliers — they’re constant fliers. Travel tips on how to work, what to pack, where to sit, whether your shuttle’s headed for an orbit in deep space or just circling over O’Hare.
Web Exclusive: Calling JetBlue
JetBlue’s recipe for customer service success combines work-at-home moms, flexible schedules, employee education, individual initiative, and… Potbelly Bear.
Headache-Free Airport Parking
Driving around in circles will never be the same.
No Room for Mediocrity
Do you want to check out the future of hotels? Then check into the Peninsula Beverly Hills, where Ali Kasikci is creating rooms with incomparable service — built around unconventional ideas.
Road Rules: Rule 1
Don’t eat where you sleep.
How MapQuest Gets You From Here to There
It’s not all algorithms. Think geographers driving around in a Ford Taurus.
Chief Travel Scientist
Job Titles Of The Future: Danamichele Brennen O’Brien
The Road Frequently Traveled
Designer Martí Guixé is on the road all the time. His latest creation? A manifesto for road warriors designed to change the way they travel.
Travel… More and Less
Business travel today revolves around one simple idea: Cut back on it. But is that always wise? American Express’s Pam Arway distinguishes between smart travel and spending that deserves to be eliminated.
The Joy of Packing
We have become a nation of accomplished travelers, but as packers, we’re in need of some remedial training.
A Taxi, by Jingo — Er, Zingo
Cell phones + GPS + taxi cabs = one happy passenger.
