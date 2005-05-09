Are Frequent Flyer Miles Worth the Effort?

The commercials make the endeavor seem so enticing: Use your credit card and within a short period of time you can earn that summer vacation to Paris.

For some, the vision becomes a reality.

For most, that summer vacation is simply a mirage. Blackout dates, airport restrictions, seat restrictions and more turn your summer vacation to Paris into a quick early fall junket to an airport near Paris, and by the way — middle seat.

The question each potential frequent flyer points collector must ask is, will I ever earn enough miles to make my patronage of the company possible?

For anyone who flies two to three times a year and is considering a credit card with a $250 yearly fee to earn miles and in the hopes of taking their family to Hawaii — don’t do it. Save yourself the time, aggravation and money. Buy a ticket.

For the business travelers who happen to earn miles on their way to achieving elite status, it’s a different story. Remaining loyal to an airline earns you elite status that translates into better service, less rigid rules, the chance for first-class upgrades and a comfortable area to wait in the airport. All of the necessary benefits to a road warrior who spends a major portion of the business week in airports and planes.

But what about all of those miles that you’ve managed to accumulate? Will you ever be able to use them?