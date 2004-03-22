Airport to Downtown Transportation Trials

Most business travelers forget that the time spent seeking and using ground transportation is a non-trivial factor. Just consider the amount of time and money you spend in relation to your flight time and costs.

A seven-day advance-purchase roundtrip ticket from San Francisco to Newark costs about $300. The flight to Newark takes five hours and 16 minutes. Roundtrip cab fare from Newark to midtown Manhattan will cost about $100 and, assuming the inevitable heavy traffic, will take about one hour in each direction. That’s a third of your airfare and 15% of your travel time.

Now, consider the Newark AirTrain. This option runs $11.55 for a one-way ticket and 35-45 minutes in travel time to Penn Station. From there you can grab a cab or walk to your hotel. That’s just 3% of your airfare and less than 15% of your travel time.

Taking the train to the plane is an increasingly appealing option in many of the nation’s largest urban areas — and most trafficked airports. Today, nine of the 30 busiest U.S. airports offer a rail service option to and from major downtown centers. Three — Newark, JFK and SFO — just launched their service in the past two years. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport expects to feature light rail service to downtown in October 2004. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has scheduled light rail service for completion in 2008. And Miami International Airport hopes to add rail service around 2012.

The bottom line is that if you are amenable to public transportation and interested in saving money — and in most cases, time and hassle — take the train. The following table compares cab fare and travel time with train fare and travel time for nine major airports. Please note that the train travel time does not include wait time for scheduled trains, which in some case can add 15-30 minutes.

Remember: Not all train-to-plane experiences are created equal. Riding New Jersey Transit with luggage during rush hour can be, at best, trying. In a future edition of Transit Authority, I will explore how to best navigate rail service options at each of these airports.