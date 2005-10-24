Taking the Sting out of Queen Bees

It was nearly 30 years ago, but I remember it like yesterday. I was in my first job, as a lowly researcher on a prestigious BBC news program. It wasn’t really the right job for me — I was still trying to figure out what that was — but I was hard-working and eager to learn. I could do the work easily and, in my spare time, was teaching myself how to edit soundtracks.

Catching me at this one day, my boss rather huffily said to me, “Since you don’t have any work to do, go get my dry cleaning.” She pushed the cleaning ticket toward me and I left the office, steaming. I have been steaming ever since.

I’m appalled, of course, that she didn’t see that it was more valuable for me to develop my skills than to pick up her clothes. And I’m appalled by her rudeness. But what really gets to me after all these years is that she was a she. How could she not, as sisters should, support and encourage me? Why, instead, humiliate and demean me?

Whenever I address women’s groups about careers, sooner or later the same bewildered question arises: If women are so great, how come my worst boss was female? The answer isn’t simple. Some of it is history — for centuries, girls have been brought up to compete against each other for the attention of men. Think of Jane Austen. Think of Scarlett O’Hara and Melanie Wilkes fighting over Ashley. Think of Fatal Attraction.

When we went to work, much of this behavior repeated itself. But another phenomenon emerged, just as ugly: the Queen Bee. Really successful women often found themselves alone at the top table — and a lot of us liked it that way. We liked being special and memorable. We liked feeling, for once, that we’d evaded the competition. And so we did to each other what my boss did to me: We failed to encourage one another. We didn’t use our new power to help each other but to consolidate our own position. We hired and promoted men because they weren’t a threat and proved we weren’t discriminatory. We were exclusive and we kept it that way. Having climbed the ladder, we pulled it up swiftly behind us.

I know I did this. I know that there was nothing in my background that had taught me to view women as anything except competition. And I know, looking back, that this hurt me. Because being alone — especially at the top — is a bad place to be in business. You need allies. You need networks to remind you who you are — and to protect you when you are in trouble. Why didn’t any of her girlfriends warn Carly Fiorina that when your board members leak against you to The Wall Street Journal, it’s time to cut a deal?

What changed my career was being given the opportunity (which I would never have asked for) to work with two smart women. We were sent around the country, disentangling deals put together by various rogue executives. It should have been a grisly assignment — cancelling contracts, apologizing endlessly, lowering expectations. And that part wasn’t fun. But working with a smart lawyer and a witty accountant brought me one of the greatest learning experiences of my career. And it taught me how much more I could do — and how much more fun I could have — when women worked together.