How to Overcome the Workplace Blues

If so, you’re not alone. Recent research showed that 70% of American workers are either not engaged or are actively disengaged (undermining their engaged coworkers’ efforts). That less-than-thrilled feeling is costing the American economy up to $350 billion per year in lost productivity. Similar research in the UK found that four out of five employees are not engaged, costing the UK $79 billion a year. Eight out of 10 workers are expected to jump ship when the economy’s lights come back on. They’re spending time updating their resumes and logging onto Monster.com.

Here’s what one manager asked us recently:

I can’t say I was surprised when I read the results of our recent satisfaction surveys. Our employees are more demoralized and disengaged than ever. It’s no wonder, after four years of downsizing and belt-tightening. Many have been doing the job of two or three workers — and without any additional compensation. I’m afraid that as the options outside open up again, we’ll lose some great talent. I’m worried that those losses will affect my department. Can I do anything to light the fire in them again?

Yes, you can. And you can keep them. There is an art and a science to hanging onto and engaging “survivors” of downsizing, right-sizing, mergers and acquisitions, or business downturns. Many of you learned that in the early and mid-1990s when you faced a similar task.

First, recognize how much power and influence you have, as a manager, over engaging your talented people. Research studies tell us that 50% of work satisfaction is determined by the relationship workers have with their bosses. They look to you for leadership. They look to you to mentor and to care about them. And on the heels of big changes and tough times employees look to you for support, communication and structure. Here is what we mean.

Support