Are You the Jerk at Work?

Who Me? We are all jerks sometimes. After all, we’re overworked and overstressed along with everyone else. With competition for good people increasing, it’s important to define and assess your own “jerk-like” behaviors — and once you identify them — decide to change.

Q: I just got confidential feedback from my boss, peers, direct reports, and some internal customers. I was shocked and dismayed to find that many of those people believe I’m really tough to work with. One person said he plans to leave if I don’t change or move on. What do I do with that?

We’ve asked thousands of people to describe what they mean by a jerk. Here is a sample of the 50 (yes, 50!) jerk-like behaviors we’ve found. How many do you occasionally, accidentally exhibit?

Intimidate

Condescend or demean

Act arrogant

Withhold praise

Slam doors, pound tables

Swear

Behave rudely

Belittle people in front of others

Micromanage

Manage up, not down

Always look out for number one

Give mostly negative feedback

Yell at people

Tell lies or “half-truths”

Act above the rules

Humiliates and embarrasses others

Always have to be in control

If you exhibit none of the behaviors above, you’re either a saint or you have a few blind spots. In other words, most of us exhibit some of these behaviors some of the time. The question is, how many and how often? And what effect does your behavior have on the people who report to you?

Our ongoing research on this topic is revealing. We continue to ask the survey question, “What ‘jerk-like’ behaviors would make you walk right out the door?” The top five responses are these. People will walk if their boss:

Belittles them in front of others — 40.5%

Lies — 34.2%

Condescends or demeans — 31.5%

Humiliates and embarrasses others – 23.9%

Micromanages – 21.9%

Give your responses to the list if sample jerk behaviors some serious thought. Ask your friends at work to look at the list with you and give you honest feedback. (If you don’t have any friends, there’s a clue for your clue-bag.) Ask family members to give you insight as well. If others agree that you often exhibit more than one or two of those behaviors, you are at high risk for losing talent. Jerk-like behaviors are so damaging that even one or two can negate all of your other strengths as a boss.

If you have never had an in-depth 360-degree feedback assessment (input from your boss, co-workers, and peers), consider it. The feedback should come to you anonymously, and it should be used for your own awareness and development. Recognizing your ineffective and potentially damaging behaviors is the first step to doing something about them.

Once a Jerk, Always a Jerk?

Just as you can learn new leadership skills at any age, you can stop ineffective behaviors or replace them with more effective ones.