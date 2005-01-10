Are You a Contender?

The other day, I put my foot firmly in my mouth. It isn’t, I’m pleased to say, something that I do very often — or something that, when it does happen, I’m proud of. But this time, I didn’t feel all that apologetic.

I was attending a board meeting of a company in the process of recruiting a CFO. Over the last few years, the business has grown in size and complexity. The legacy financial systems and processes are way behind the times — and so is the financial staff. The search for the new CFO marks the beginning of what we all hope will be a new financial regime.

In the meantime, however, we stagger on with old systems and interim staff. Which is where the problem lies. One interim accountant has applied for the CFO position. He won’t get the job because he isn’t good enough and the business needs some one with more experience and more authority. But no one has told him that. “It’s only fair,” I’m told, “that he gets the chance to apply.”

Really? The discrepancy between what’s wanted from the new person and what’s available in the existing staff is a yawning chasm. Our young accountant, however aspiring he may be, isn’t going to cross that chasm in an interview. He doesn’t know that because no one has the nerve to tell him. So everyone thinks it a kindness to let him fail.

I put my foot in my mouth when, looking forward to the next quarter, I commented, “We should have our new CFO by then.” Quickly, a fellow board member rushed to correct me: “Our permanent CFO” he said. “Oh, yes,” I confirmed, smiling — and gritting my teeth.

I hate it when companies lie to their staff, and I particularly hate it when they do it in public. I don’t think we’re doing the accountant a big favor in letting him think he has a shot at the job, when we all know that he doesn’t. I think the greater kindness would be to take him aside, explain in serious detail what it is that the business now needs and why, and let him draw his own conclusion. If he can’t see the writing on the wall, I think someone needs to tell him, not lie to him.

Why doesn’t this happen? Mostly, it’s because the management is conflict-averse and no one wants to be the bearer of bad news. That’s a problem in itself and a subject for a different article (or book!). But what is happening in this company is what I see way too often: weakness masquerading as kindness. To support the weakness, everyone has to lie, everyone else has to collude in the lie — and the currency of management is hopelessly devalued. That’s because the only real leadership currency any management has is trust. If your team trusts you, you can lead them. If they don’t, you can’t. And if they stop believing what you say — trust is a train that’s left the station.