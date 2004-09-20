Question: I recently hired someone who left within the first quarter. He never gave this organization (or me) a chance. I never even knew he was unhappy. It makes me angry. We spent good money recruiting him and I invested time training him. How do I prevent this next time?

Answer: You (the manager) and your recruiter (and others who sat in on the interviews and checked references) thought the fit was right. But something changed, or something didn’t happen!

Many quick quits can be prevented. There is a direct correlation between that shortened tenure and actions you take. (Yup, sorry, you again.)

Most new hires come into an organization excited about their new adventure and filled with energy and potential. Too many managers admit that they leave the “get to know you” stuff to their organization’s orientation program. Yes, they meet with their new hires, introduce them around, and then, well, the connection seems to die. You can’t let that happen.

One of us met with a group of new recruits in a very well-respected “destination” high-tech organization, one that hired those smart, savvy, innovative, Gen Y’s. The recruiting was easy. The stay factor was difficult.

One new recruit spoke for all of them: “I think they thought that because I was at the top of my class, or a high-potential in my previous organization, I could learn the ropes easily in this new place. The truth was, I couldn’t. It was harder than I thought to break in. After the orientation period I was left totally on my own.”

So they’re left on their own. What can go wrong? They can have a major disconnect, that’s what. They can disconnect with: