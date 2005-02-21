advertisement
Talent & Careers: Margaret Heffernan

Margaret Heffernan was born in Texas, grew up in Holland, and completed her education in the UK. At the BBC, she produced prize-winning films, documentaries, and comedies. She worked as managing director of IPPA, a trade and lobbying association for the film and television industries, and worked with film and TV production companies to make them more competitive. She also founded a small independent gas trading company.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Moving to the United States, Heffernan developed software products with Tom Peters, Peter Lynch, Intuit, the Learning Company, and Standard & Poor’s. She served as the CEO of ZineZone Corp. and iCAST Corp. and now sits on the boards of several companies in the US and UK.

Her book The Naked Truth: A Modern Woman’s Manifesto on Business and What Really Matters will be published in October 2004.

Columns

Dog Eat Dog
Internal competition: Just because you can sell it doesn’t mean it works.
The Hours
Why is the “If you eat lunch, you are lunch,” culture still with us?
What You See Is What You Get — or Is It?
How can you tell if a company is a great place to work?
Take Your True Self to Work Day
Compartmentalizing your life can be more than unproductive — it can be unhealthy. Consider bringing your whole self to your work and move beyond work-life balance.
The Wrong Stuff
Is a poor economy to blame for workplace bullies and toxic bosses? No, but a business culture that celebrates aggression and toughness might be.
The Female CEO ca. 2002
Here are the five naked truths about women in business. Together they add up to one big message: The future of business depends on women.
Go with the Girls!
Learn why more women are starting their own businesses — and why you should do more business with women.
Responding to Readers
Two Talent & Careers contributors tackle challenges posed by Fast Company readers.
Who Do You Work For?
What matters more to your employer? Whether your company’s goals are met — or whether your personal and professional goals are met? The answer may surprise you.
Help!
Why aren’t we better at asking for help?
Are You a Contender?
When internal candidates step up for positions better filled by outside applicants, hiring managers and other leaders need to be direct and honest, not delusional and evasive.
Fired Up
What to do when it happens to you
Fast Forward: Talent & Careers II
Books, themes, and tools to keep in mind for 2005

