Talent & Careers: Margaret Heffernan

Margaret Heffernan was born in Texas, grew up in Holland, and completed her education in the UK. At the BBC, she produced prize-winning films, documentaries, and comedies. She worked as managing director of IPPA, a trade and lobbying association for the film and television industries, and worked with film and TV production companies to make them more competitive. She also founded a small independent gas trading company.

Moving to the United States, Heffernan developed software products with Tom Peters, Peter Lynch, Intuit, the Learning Company, and Standard & Poor’s. She served as the CEO of ZineZone Corp. and iCAST Corp. and now sits on the boards of several companies in the US and UK.

Her book The Naked Truth: A Modern Woman’s Manifesto on Business and What Really Matters will be published in October 2004.

