Talent & Careers: Margaret Heffernan

Margaret Heffernan was born in Texas, grew up in Holland, and completed her education in the UK. At the BBC, she produced prize-winning films, documentaries, and comedies. She worked as managing director of IPPA, a trade and lobbying association for the film and television industries, and worked with film and TV production companies to make them more competitive. She also founded a small independent gas trading company.
Moving to the United States, Heffernan developed software products with Tom Peters, Peter Lynch, Intuit, the Learning Company, and Standard & Poor’s. She served as the CEO of ZineZone Corp. and iCAST Corp. and now sits on the boards of several companies in the US and UK.
Her book The Naked Truth: A Modern Woman’s Manifesto on Business and What Really Matters will be published in October 2004.
Columns
- Dog Eat Dog
- Internal competition: Just because you can sell it doesn’t mean it works.
- The Hours
- Why is the “If you eat lunch, you are lunch,” culture still with us?
- What You See Is What You Get — or Is It?
- How can you tell if a company is a great place to work?
- Take Your True Self to Work Day
- Compartmentalizing your life can be more than unproductive — it can be unhealthy. Consider bringing your whole self to your work and move beyond work-life balance.
- The Wrong Stuff
- Is a poor economy to blame for workplace bullies and toxic bosses? No, but a business culture that celebrates aggression and toughness might be.
- The Female CEO ca. 2002
- Here are the five naked truths about women in business. Together they add up to one big message: The future of business depends on women.
- Go with the Girls!
- Learn why more women are starting their own businesses — and why you should do more business with women.
- Responding to Readers
- Two Talent & Careers contributors tackle challenges posed by Fast Company readers.
- Who Do You Work For?
- What matters more to your employer? Whether your company’s goals are met — or whether your personal and professional goals are met? The answer may surprise you.
- Help!
- Why aren’t we better at asking for help?
- Are You a Contender?
- When internal candidates step up for positions better filled by outside applicants, hiring managers and other leaders need to be direct and honest, not delusional and evasive.
- Fired Up
- What to do when it happens to you
- Fast Forward: Talent & Careers II
- Books, themes, and tools to keep in mind for 2005