Just Say No

Many years ago, I worked as a commissioning editor for BBC Television. This meant that I received and evaluated proposals for new TV shows from independent producers who hoped the BBC would fund, or at least develop, their idea. The competition was fierce and, to a large degree, it was a buyer’s market. There were far more producers than there were slots or money so the BBC could afford to pick and choose.

The number of proposals I received was overwhelming. Sometimes they would come as bound books containing hundreds of pages. Sometimes they’d be a few scraps of paper. As the market grew more competitive, they’d arrive in increasingly fanciful packaging — the one I most remember came in the basket of a small hot air balloon — indicative of a desperate desire to be noticed and maybe even remembered.

The thicker they came, the faster I read and decided which ones to think about and discuss with colleagues, which ones to reject. I tried hard to keep up, to stop my office from becoming impassable with outlines. So, unless the idea was fantastic, I sent it back as soon as I’d read it, with a nice letter saying “no thanks.”

For years afterward, I’d encounter producers who would thank me, effusively, for the way I’d dealt with their proposals. But I’d turned them down; why would they thank me? Because I’d been quick to make my mind up, let them know, and free them to work on other broadcasters or other ideas. I discovered they really appreciated being told no. I didn’t realize, at the time, how unusual that was. But now, all around me, I watch companies that can’t bring themselves to use the awful “n” word. Silence has become the corporate way of saying no.

It’s most hurtful when it comes to job interviews. When I first moved to America, I was shocked to discover it was standard practice to follow up only with interviewees that were seen as having potential. The rest? They were just left in ethereal silence. No news was bad news.

This strikes me as the height of discourtesy. A candidate does all the work of applying for a job, presumably doing some homework into the company, taking time off work to come in for an interview — and companies can’t spare the effort to send a standard rejection letter? And yet every candidate is like the producers I used to work with: They need to be liberated to move onto the next possibility.

The corporate silence is really cowardice. Companies are afraid to continue the dialogue. Some argue — foolishly — that they don’t want to leave themselves open to litigation. (It is possible to write letters that don’t!) But, at heart, I think the hiring bosses simply don’t want to be the bad guys. So to spare themselves psychic suffering, they palm it off on to everyone else they know.