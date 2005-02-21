Talent & Careers: Beverly Kaye and Sharon Jordan-Evans

Beverly Kaye is the founder and CEO of Career Systems International and one of the nation’s leading authorities on career issues in the workplace. Her groundbreaking career development, talent retention, and mentoring programs have been implemented by her training and consulting team at such leading corporations as Ace Hardware, American Express, AT&T, Burger King, DaimlerChrysler, Hartford Life, Marriott International, Microsoft, Sears, Sprint, Starbucks, and Xerox. Her book, Love ‘Em or Lose ‘Em: Getting Good People to Stay (Berrett-Koehler, 2001), co-authored with Sharon Jordan-Evans, has sold over 300,000 copies, is printed in 17 languages and has reached Wall Street Journal and Amazon best seller status. Her new book, Love It, Don’t Leave It: 26 Ways to Get What You Want at Work (Berrett-Koehler, 2003) is designed to put job satisfaction in the hands of the employee. It earned the Fast Company Readers’ Choice Award in January 2004.