What would Warhol do?

Andy Warhol never said that. But he did say this: “The people who have the best fame are those who have their names on stores. The people with very big stores named after them are the ones I’m really jealous of.”

Warhol, no doubt, would be cracking a Marilyn Monroe smile over one of the latest, hottest trends in brand building — “Pop-up shops.” Target has opened at least three of them so far. Song Airlines has popped up shops in SoHo and Boston. Even the ostensibly stodgy J.C. Penney has popped up a store — in Rockefeller Center no less.

Pop-up shops? As the name suggests, they are shops that pop up for just a few weeks, or even a few days. Usually they move in on a storefront that’s between tenants. Sometimes they set up in odd places. Target, as you might recall, sailed in on a barge, and docked its “store” for a couple of weeks in New York City’s harbor during the 2002 holiday season.

In a way, “pop-up shops” are the retail equivalent of a 30-second television commercial. Song, for example, is using its stores to convey a sense of what it is like to fly its airline. “Shoppers” can plop down in one of Song’s airline seats and sample its in-flight food… as giant plasma screens project images of sky and clouds streaming by.

Unlike television commercials, however, Song’s stores also ring up sales. “We took a lot of reservations out of our store in SoHo,” said Song’s Tim Mapes in an interview with Reveries magazine. “The same thing happened in Boston. The stores lead to sales, to enrollments in our Sky Miles program and they drive awareness.”

J.C. Penney’s Michael Cape is similarly enthusiastic about the return-on-investment of its pop-up shop. “It costs a minimum in the scope of the entire marketing campaign,” he told USA Today. “What we got back outweighs the cost.”