Cutting through the clutter of sameness gets tougher every day. Message overload and disruptive and many times useless data are all trying to find a little space in the overstimulated, simpleminded brains of our market.

It’s not only a busy place, but the reality is there are a handful of very qualified choices other than you in your category competing for that sacred opportunity.

“Differentiate or die,” claims Jack Trout, one of the godfathers of branding. Tom Peters says, “Be distinct or be extinct” and I contend, “Run like the rest and you too will be road kill.” So what is the deal with all these companies and brands using the same old, tired phrases, vocabulary, and words to communicate to their markets, further confirming their zero degree of brand difference?

This is America, land of the free language, home of the brave. Last I heard, the word police were not writing citations and throwing brand managers in jail (at least not for this activity) and consumers were not boycotting overextreme creativity.

Original naming and adventurous word choice can be two of the most inexpensive and effective ways to brand better. If you believe you are not a commodity, it’s time to leverage your brand language. Yes, this will be scary for you over literary-conditioned, establishment-bound folks, but trust me on this — distinct jargon, unique names, and interesting terms can provide valuable momentum to your branding efforts.

The number one rule of kool wordz in branding is that there are no rules. A kool word can be a brand name, like Google, that becomes so accepted it is now a verb; a branded consulting process like Expertizing that media guru Fern Reiss created for her professional services development company; or a new way to classify a buying segment. Nokia popularizes the term “prosumer,” which distinguishes the professional consumer from the NASCAR moms and soccer dads. A kool word can also be an unclaimed noun like a Wi-Fi hotspot that becomes a device brand name that locates hotspots like Carnary Wireless did with the Digital Hotspotter.

Here’s how to start.